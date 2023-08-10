Recall of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles, Bobcat Utility Vehicles, Gravely Utility Vehicles, and Fuel Pump Kits and Fuel Tank Assemblies Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Model Year 2021-2023 Polaris RANGER 1000, 1000 Crew, XP 1000, XP 1000 Crew; Model Year 2021-2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP (2-Seat Only); Model Year 2021 Polaris Pro XD Full-Size Gas; Model Year 2021-2022 Polaris Pro XD Full Size Gas Crew; Model Year 2021 Bobcat UV34 Gas and UV34 XL Gas; Model Year 2022 Bobcat UV34 Gas; Model Year 2022-2023 Bobcat UV34 XL Gas; Model Year 2021 Gravely Atlas JSV 3400; Model Year 2021 and 2023 Gravely Atlas JSV 6400 off-road vehicles; Fuel Pump Kits with part number 2208123 and Fuel Tank Assemblies with part numbers 2521943, 2522060 and 2522267 sold by Polaris and Fuel Pump Kits with part number 7396260 sold by Bobcat.

The vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, blue, burgundy, brown, camouflage, graphite, green, gray, navy blue, red, titanium and white. The RANGER vehicles have three or six seats, Pro XD, Ariens/Gravely, and Bobcat vehicles have two or four seats. The RZR vehicles have two seats. The Polaris vehicles have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, the Gravely vehicles have “Gravely” stamped on the front grille and the Bobcat vehicles have the Bobcat logo on the front grille. The fuel pump kits and fuel tank assemblies are mostly plastic, and the fuel pump sits inside of the fuel tank.