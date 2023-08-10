 Skip to main content

Recall of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles, Bobcat Utility Vehicles, Gravely Utility Vehicles, and Fuel Pump Kits and Fuel Tank Assemblies Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2021 RZR Pro XP
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 RZR Pro XP
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2021 Ranger 1000
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2021 Ranger 1000 Crew
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2021 Ranger XP 1000
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2021 Ranger XP 1000 Crew
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 Ranger 1000
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 Ranger 1000 Crew
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 Ranger XP 1000
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 Ranger XP 1000 Crew
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Ranger 1000
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Ranger 1000 Crew
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Ranger XP 1000
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Ranger XP 1000 Crew
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2021 Pro XD Full Size Gas
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2021 Pro XD Full Size Gas Crew
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 Pro XD Full Size Gas Crew
  • Recalled Bobcat Model Year 2021 UV34 Gas
  • Recalled Bobcat Model Year 2021 and 2023 UV34 XL Gas
  • Recalled Bobcat Model Year 2022 UV34 Gas
  • Recalled Bobcat Model Year 2022 UV34 XL Gas
  • Recalled Gravely Model Year 2021 Atlas JSV 3400
  • Recalled Gravely Model Year 2021 Atlas JSV 6400
  • Recalled Gravely Model Year 2023 Atlas JSV 6400
  • Recalled Polaris Fuel Pump Kit (Part Number 2208123) and Bobcat Fuel Pump Kit (Part Number 7396260)
  • Recalled Polaris Fuel Tank Assembly (Part Numbers 2521943, 2522060, 2522267)
Name of Product:
Polaris Off-Road Vehicles, Bobcat and Gravely Utility Vehicles, Fuel Pump Kits and Fuel Tank Assemblies
Hazard:

A fuel leak can occur at the fuel pump outlet connector on the fuel tank near a hot surface, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 10, 2023
Units:

About 12,300 (In addition, about 517 were sold in Canada) (Some of these vehicles were previously recalled in March 2021 and July 2021 for different hazards).

Consumer Contact

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls/off-road/ to check if your vehicle identification number “VIN” is included in any recalls or www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page (for Polaris vehicles). Bobcat at 800-743-4340 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.bobcat.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page (for Bobcat vehicles). Gravely at 877-904-4069 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.gravely.com and click on the “Safety Recalls” link at the bottom of the page or go to www.ariensco.com/safetyrecall?brand=gravely (for Gravely vehicles). Consumers who received a fuel pump kit or fuel tank assembly as a service part should contact Polaris, Bobcat, or their dealer directly. Consumers can also contact their Polaris, Bobcat, and Gravely dealers. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Model Year 2021-2023 Polaris RANGER 1000, 1000 Crew,  XP 1000, XP 1000 Crew; Model Year 2021-2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP (2-Seat Only); Model Year 2021 Polaris Pro XD Full-Size Gas; Model Year 2021-2022 Polaris Pro XD Full Size Gas Crew; Model Year 2021 Bobcat UV34 Gas and UV34 XL Gas; Model Year 2022 Bobcat UV34 Gas; Model Year 2022-2023 Bobcat UV34 XL Gas; Model Year 2021 Gravely Atlas JSV 3400; Model Year 2021 and 2023 Gravely Atlas JSV 6400 off-road vehicles; Fuel Pump Kits with part number 2208123 and Fuel Tank Assemblies with part numbers 2521943, 2522060 and 2522267 sold by Polaris and Fuel Pump Kits with part number 7396260 sold by Bobcat. 

The vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, blue, burgundy, brown, camouflage, graphite, green, gray, navy blue, red, titanium and white. The RANGER vehicles have three or six seats, Pro XD, Ariens/Gravely, and Bobcat vehicles have two or four seats. The RZR vehicles have two seats. The Polaris vehicles have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, the Gravely vehicles have “Gravely” stamped on the front grille and the Bobcat vehicles have the Bobcat logo on the front grille. The fuel pump kits and fuel tank assemblies are mostly plastic, and the fuel pump sits inside of the fuel tank. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris (Polaris vehicles only), Gravely (Gravely vehicles only), or Bobcat (Bobcat vehicles only) dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. The dealer will replace the fuel pump or fuel tank, depending on the vehicle type, free of charge. Polaris, Gravely, and Bobcat have notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and are notifying all dealers and registered owners about this recall and free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received three reports of fuel leaks. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Polaris, Gravely, and Bobcat dealers nationwide from March 2021 through December 2022 for about $13,300 to $37,700. Fuel Pump Kits and Fuel Tank Assemblies were sold online at www.polaris.com/en-us/shop/, https://shop.bobcat.com/, and through authorized dealers for about $370 to $1,060.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Distributor(s):
Bobcat Company, of West Fargo, North Dakota (Bobcat vehicles only) and AriensCo, of Brillion, Wisconsin (Gravely vehicles only)
Manufactured In:
United States and Mexico
Recall number:
23-258

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

