Prime-Line Recalls Glass Doorknobs Due to Laceration Hazard

The recalled glass doorknobs can crack and separate from the doorknob assembly, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
About 167,000 (In addition, about 10,265 were sold in Canada)
Prime-Line at 800-729-6123 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at glassknobs@realtimeresults.net, online at https://www.recallrtr.com/glassknobs or at www.primeline.net and click on “Important Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Prime-Line glass doorknobs sold under the Defender Security, Gate-House and Reliabilt brand names. The doorknobs all utilize fluted glass knobs and were sold in bronze, brass, satin nickel, matte black and chrome finishes. The following model numbers are included in this recall: E 2279; E 2279-L; E 2311; E 2317; E 2328; E 2496; E 2497; E 2536; E 2536-L; E 2537; E 2537-L, E 2750, and E 2797. The model number is printed on the top right side of the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled doorknobs and contact Prime-Line for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
The firm has received five reports of the recalled doorknobs breaking and causing laceration injuries requiring stitches.
Prime-Line Products LLC, of Redlands, California
