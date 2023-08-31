 Skip to main content

Prime-Line Recalls Glass Doorknobs Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of Product:
Glass Doorknobs
Hazard:

The recalled glass doorknobs can crack and separate from the doorknob assembly, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 31, 2023
Units:

About 167,000 (In addition, about 10,265 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Prime-Line at 800-729-6123 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at glassknobs@realtimeresults.net, online at https://www.recallrtr.com/glassknobs or at www.primeline.net and click on “Important Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Prime-Line glass doorknobs sold under the Defender Security, Gate-House and Reliabilt brand names. The doorknobs all utilize fluted glass knobs and were sold in bronze, brass, satin nickel, matte black and chrome finishes. The following model numbers are included in this recall: E 2279; E 2279-L; E 2311; E 2317; E 2328; E 2496; E 2497; E 2536; E 2536-L; E 2537; E 2537-L, E 2750, and E 2797. The model number is printed on the top right side of the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled doorknobs and contact Prime-Line for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the recalled doorknobs breaking and causing laceration injuries requiring stitches.

Sold At:
Home improvement stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and other websites from February 2022 through April 2023 for between $20 and $45.
Importer(s):

Prime-Line Products LLC, of Redlands, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-271

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

