Leon Rading Recalls Digital Wall Clocks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled digital wall clock’s remote control, remove the lithium coin battery from the remote and dispose of or recycle it in accordance with local hazardous waste procedures. Consumers should write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the remote and then email a photo of the remote being disposed of in the trash to recall@lianaocoltd.com to receive a full refund for the recalled digital clock. Leon Rading and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.