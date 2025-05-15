 Skip to main content

Leon Rading Recalls Digital Wall Clocks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled Digital Wall Clock (front) with remote control
  • Recalled Digital Wall Clock (back)
  • “Contact for warranty! support@te-rich.com” printed on yellow label on back of clock
  • Back of remote control with battery removed
  • Product packaging showing MODEL: PH-05
Name of Product:
Digital Wall Clocks
Hazard:

The recalled digital wall clocks violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries. The remote control for the clock has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, posing an ingestion hazard. In addition, the recalled products do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 15, 2025
Units:

About 2,016

Consumer Contact

Leon Rading by email at recall@lianaocoltd.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves digital wall clocks with model number PH-05. The digital wall clocks are rectangular and black in color. A yellow label on the rear of the clock states “Contact for warranty! support@te-rich.com.” The clocks come with a black nine-button remote control. “MODEL: PH-05” is printed on the white product packaging.  

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled digital wall clock’s remote control, remove the lithium coin battery from the remote and dispose of or recycle it in accordance with local hazardous waste procedures. Consumers should write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the remote and then email a photo of the remote being disposed of in the trash to recall@lianaocoltd.com to receive a full refund for the recalled digital clock. Leon Rading and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively at www.Amazon.com from November 2024 through January 2025 for about $23.
Importer(s):

Leon Rading Co. Ltd., of Owatonna, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-280

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Digital Wall Clock (front) with remote control
Leon Rading Recalls Digital Wall Clocks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled digital wall clocks violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries. The remote control for the clock has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, posing an ingestion hazard. In addition, the recalled products do not have the warnings required under Reese's Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

