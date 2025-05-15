Leon Rading Recalls Digital Wall Clocks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled digital wall clocks violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries. The remote control for the clock has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, posing an ingestion hazard. In addition, the recalled products do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 2,016
Leon Rading by email at recall@lianaocoltd.com.
This recall involves digital wall clocks with model number PH-05. The digital wall clocks are rectangular and black in color. A yellow label on the rear of the clock states “Contact for warranty! support@te-rich.com.” The clocks come with a black nine-button remote control. “MODEL: PH-05” is printed on the white product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled digital wall clock’s remote control, remove the lithium coin battery from the remote and dispose of or recycle it in accordance with local hazardous waste procedures. Consumers should write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the remote and then email a photo of the remote being disposed of in the trash to recall@lianaocoltd.com to receive a full refund for the recalled digital clock. Leon Rading and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
Leon Rading Co. Ltd., of Owatonna, Minnesota
