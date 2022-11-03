 Skip to main content

Power Plus Recalls Tora Portable Power Charging Stations Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards

  • Recalled Power PLUS Tora portable power charging station
  • Recalled Power PLUS Tora portable charging station serial number location on bottom
  • Recalled Power PLUS Tora model number is on side
Name of Product:
Power Plus Tora Portable Power Charging Stations
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled portable power charging stations can catch on fire while charging, posing fire and explosion hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 03, 2022
Units:

About 115

Consumer Contact

Power Plus toll-free at 888-299-8672 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday email at info@PwrPlus.com or online at https://www.pwrplus.com/pages/page or at www.PwrPlus.com and click on the “BATTERY RECALL NOTICE” at the top of the home page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Power Plus Tora portable power charging stations with a lithium-ion battery and model number SGR-PPS500-2 on the white casing. The portable power charging station is used as a backup power supply for motorized rolling storm shutters. The unit is about 12 inches wide by 7 inches long and has a carrying handle on the top. The model number is printed on the side of the portable charging stations and the serial numbers 1350 through 1549 is printed on a label on the underside of the charging station.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Power Plus Tora portable power charging stations and contact Power Plus for instructions on how to return the recalled charging station at no cost to the consumer and to receive a full refund. Power Plus is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Power Plus has received two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Shutter distributors and installers in Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia and online at www.PwrPlus.com from January 2021 through June 2022 for about $500.
Importer(s):

Power Plus, of Elyria, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-030
