Power Plus Recalls Tora Portable Power Charging Stations Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled portable power charging stations can catch on fire while charging, posing fire and explosion hazards.
Power Plus toll-free at 888-299-8672 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday email at info@PwrPlus.com or online at https://www.pwrplus.com/pages/page or at www.PwrPlus.com and click on the “BATTERY RECALL NOTICE” at the top of the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Power Plus Tora portable power charging stations with a lithium-ion battery and model number SGR-PPS500-2 on the white casing. The portable power charging station is used as a backup power supply for motorized rolling storm shutters. The unit is about 12 inches wide by 7 inches long and has a carrying handle on the top. The model number is printed on the side of the portable charging stations and the serial numbers 1350 through 1549 is printed on a label on the underside of the charging station.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Power Plus Tora portable power charging stations and contact Power Plus for instructions on how to return the recalled charging station at no cost to the consumer and to receive a full refund. Power Plus is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Power Plus has received two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.
Power Plus, of Elyria, Ohio
