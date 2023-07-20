 Skip to main content

Pottery Barn Kids Recalls Penny Convertible Cribs Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Cribs
Hazard:

The cribs’ end panel can become loose exposing sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
July 20, 2023
Units:

About 310

Consumer Contact

Pottery Barn Kids toll-free at 855-801-9300 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily or online at https://www.potterybarnkids.com/customer-service/recall-penny-crib.html, or www.potterybarnkids.com and click on “safety recalls” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Crib, with model number (SKU) 2850473. The crib can convert to a toddler bed and is French white in color with scalloped details. The crib is made from radiata pine. Model number (SKU) 2850473 can be found on the underside of the crib.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Pottery Barn Kids to schedule delivery and installation of new end panels for the crib and removal of the old end panels or a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the end panels separating from the crib. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.potterybarnkids.com from September 2022 through April 2023 for about $900.
Importer(s):

Williams-Sonoma Inc., d/b/a Pottery Barn Kids, of San Francisco, California

Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
23-775
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

