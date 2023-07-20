Pottery Barn Kids Recalls Penny Convertible Cribs Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The cribs’ end panel can become loose exposing sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard to children.
Pottery Barn Kids toll-free at 855-801-9300 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily or online at https://www.potterybarnkids.com/customer-service/recall-penny-crib.html, or www.potterybarnkids.com and click on “safety recalls” for more information.
This recall involves Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Crib, with model number (SKU) 2850473. The crib can convert to a toddler bed and is French white in color with scalloped details. The crib is made from radiata pine. Model number (SKU) 2850473 can be found on the underside of the crib.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Pottery Barn Kids to schedule delivery and installation of new end panels for the crib and removal of the old end panels or a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received two reports of the end panels separating from the crib. No injuries have been reported.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., d/b/a Pottery Barn Kids, of San Francisco, California
