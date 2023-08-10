 Skip to main content

Polaris Recalls RZR XP Turbo and Turbo S Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo S
  • Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo S 4
  • Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR XP Turbo
  • Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR XP Turbo 4
  • Recalled Polaris RZR Off-Road Vehicle VIN Location
Name of Product:
Model Year 2021 RZR XP Turbo and RZR Turbo S Recreational Off-Road Vehicles
Hazard:

The vehicle’s clutch can fracture, causing fragments to be ejected from the vehicle, posing fire and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 10, 2023
Units:

About 27,300 (In addition, about 660 were sold in Canada) (Some of these vehicles were previously recalled in November 2020 and in December 2021)

Consumer Contact

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all model year 2021 RZR XP Turbo and RZR Turbo S vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, blue, gray, lime, orange, and sand. The recalled vehicles were sold in two and four-seat configurations. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. The dealer will replace the primary (drive) clutch free of charge. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is notifying all dealers and registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 206 reports of clutch failures, including reports of six fires, two injuries, and one vehicle tip-over.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2019 through September 2022 for between $21,000 and $32,000.
Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
23-780

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo S
Polaris Recalls RZR XP Turbo and Turbo S Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The vehicle’s clutch can fracture, causing fragments to be ejected from the vehicle, posing fire and injury hazards.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2021 RZR Pro XP
Recall of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles, Bobcat Utility Vehicles, Gravely Utility Vehicles, and Fuel Pump Kits and Fuel Tank Assemblies Due to Fire Hazard

A fuel leak can occur at the fuel pump outlet connector on the fuel tank near a hot surface, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Showrunner II Console on True Fitness Treadmill, Model TC900
True Fitness Recalls Showrunner II Consoles Sold with Fitness Equipment Due to Fire Hazard

An exposed area of the wireless charging board can come in contact with other internal wiring, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Wild Country Superlight Rocks in size 1 purple, size 2 green, size 3 silver, size 4 gold, size 5 blue and size 6 red
Salewa USA Recalls Wild Country Superlight Rocks Cable Wire Chocks Used for Climbing Due to Fall Hazard

When exposed to seaside conditions, corrosion can occur and weaken the cable chocks and they can break, posing a fall hazard to climbers.

Recalled Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicle (Concierge car)
Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles Recalled Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Manufactured by Yamaha Motor Powered Products (Recall Alert)

The recalled personal transportation vehicles can accelerate unexpectedly, posing crash and injury hazards to consumers.

Recalled Drive2 Concierge 4 Golf Cart
Yamaha Golf Car Company Recalls Model Year 2023 Golf Cars, Personal Transportation Vehicles And Umax Due to Crash and Injury Hazards and Risk of Death (Recall Alert)

The accelerator spring can become dislodged, allowing the accelerator pedal not to return to the resting position, posing crash and injury or death hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product