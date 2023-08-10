Polaris Recalls RZR XP Turbo and Turbo S Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2021 RZR XP Turbo and RZR Turbo S vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, blue, gray, lime, orange, and sand. The recalled vehicles were sold in two and four-seat configurations. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.