 Skip to main content

Polaris Recalls Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Polaris RZR recreational off-road vehicle
  • Recalled Polaris GENERAL recreational off-road vehicle
  • Recalled Polaris RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicle VIN Location
  • Recalled Polaris GENERAL Recreational Off-Road Vehicle VIN Location
Name of Product:
Polaris RZR and GENERAL Recreational Off-Road Vehicles
Hazard:

The steering wheel can separate and result in a loss of control, posing a crash hazard. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 23, 2021
Units:

About 8,800 (in addition, about 940 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check your vehicle identification number “VIN” to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of the following Polaris recreational off-road vehicles: model year 2021 RZR TURBO S Velocity, RZR TURBO S 4 Velocity, RZR XP Turbo and RZR XP 4 Turbo; model year 2020-2022 RZR XP 1000 and model year 2021-2022 RZR XP 4 1000. This recall also involves certain VINs of the following Polaris recreational off-road vehicles: model year 2021-2022 GENERAL 1000 and GENERAL XP 1000; model year 2022 GENERAL 4 1000 and model year 2020-2022 GENERAL XP 4 1000.

 

The RZR models were sold in black, blue, copper, gray, navy, orange, sands metallic, red, tan and white. The GENERAL models were sold in black, blue, burgundy, graphite, gray, titanium, tan and white. The vehicles are made in two or four seat configurations. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille of all the vehicles. POLARIS and RZR or POLARIS and GENERAL are printed

on the sides of the respective vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis for all model years. The vehicle identification number is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well. The following model years and model names are included in the recall:

 

Model Year(s)

Model Name

2021

2021

2020; 2021; 2022

2021; 2022

2021

2021

RZR TURBO S Velocity

RZR TURBO S 4 Velocity

RZR XP 1000

RZR XP 4 1000

RZR XP Turbo

RZR XP 4 Turbo

2021; 2022

2022

2021; 2022

2020; 2021; 2022

GENERAL 1000

GENERAL 4 1000

GENERAL XP 1000

GENERAL XP 4 1000

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, including the installation of a new steering wheel. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicle. Polaris will be contacting all registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received 33 reports of broken or cracked steering wheel spokes, including five reports of rollovers and two reports of injuries

 

Sold At
Polaris dealers nationwide from July 2021 through October 2021 for between $18,600 and $28,900.
Manufactured In:
Mexico
Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Recall number:
22-714
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Polaris RZR recreational off-road vehicle
Polaris Recalls Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The steering wheel can separate and result in a loss of control, posing a crash hazard. 

Recalled 2021 The Captain Hang-on Treestand – Model: BGM-FP0050, Serial/Batch number 2M-0121 only
Big Game Treestands Recalls 2021 The Captain Hang-on Treestands Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The crimps of the plastic-coated cables can slip during use causing the standing platform to release, posing fall and injury hazards to users.

Recalled 2022 Husqvarna TE 150i motorcycle
KTM North America Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The retaining “R” clips on the front brake caliper pin can fall out, causing the front brakes to fail, posing a crash hazard to the rider. KTM will also replace the rear brake caliper retaining clips for consistency on the units.

Recalled Hisun Motors Corp. U.S.A. Sector 250 utility vehicle
Hisun Motors Corp. U.S.A. Recalls 250cc Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

Grass can accumulate on the under-side of the utility vehicle near the exhaust pipe, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Schwinn Tone 3 Electric Scooter in black
Pacific Cycle Recalls Schwinn Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The e-scooter’s handlebar grips can loosen or crack, posing fall and injury hazards.

Recalled OBB-20 Fitness Gear Olympic Dumbbell Handle with locking collars in black
Impex Fitness Recalls Dumbbell Handles Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The locking collars on the dumbbell handles can slip, dropping weights when held perpendicular to the floor, posing an impact injury hazard.

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov