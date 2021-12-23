Polaris Recalls Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The steering wheel can separate and result in a loss of control, posing a crash hazard.
About 8,800 (in addition, about 940 were sold in Canada)
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check your vehicle identification number “VIN” to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain VINs of the following Polaris recreational off-road vehicles: model year 2021 RZR TURBO S Velocity, RZR TURBO S 4 Velocity, RZR XP Turbo and RZR XP 4 Turbo; model year 2020-2022 RZR XP 1000 and model year 2021-2022 RZR XP 4 1000. This recall also involves certain VINs of the following Polaris recreational off-road vehicles: model year 2021-2022 GENERAL 1000 and GENERAL XP 1000; model year 2022 GENERAL 4 1000 and model year 2020-2022 GENERAL XP 4 1000.
The RZR models were sold in black, blue, copper, gray, navy, orange, sands metallic, red, tan and white. The GENERAL models were sold in black, blue, burgundy, graphite, gray, titanium, tan and white. The vehicles are made in two or four seat configurations. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille of all the vehicles. POLARIS and RZR or POLARIS and GENERAL are printed
on the sides of the respective vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis for all model years. The vehicle identification number is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well. The following model years and model names are included in the recall:
Model Year(s)
Model Name
2021
2021
2020; 2021; 2022
2021; 2022
2021
2021
RZR TURBO S Velocity
RZR TURBO S 4 Velocity
RZR XP 1000
RZR XP 4 1000
RZR XP Turbo
RZR XP 4 Turbo
2021; 2022
2022
2021; 2022
2020; 2021; 2022
GENERAL 1000
GENERAL 4 1000
GENERAL XP 1000
GENERAL XP 4 1000
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, including the installation of a new steering wheel. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicle. Polaris will be contacting all registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.
Polaris has received 33 reports of broken or cracked steering wheel spokes, including five reports of rollovers and two reports of injuries
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
