Polaris Recalls Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of the following Polaris recreational off-road vehicles: model year 2021 RZR TURBO S Velocity, RZR TURBO S 4 Velocity, RZR XP Turbo and RZR XP 4 Turbo; model year 2020-2022 RZR XP 1000 and model year 2021-2022 RZR XP 4 1000. This recall also involves certain VINs of the following Polaris recreational off-road vehicles: model year 2021-2022 GENERAL 1000 and GENERAL XP 1000; model year 2022 GENERAL 4 1000 and model year 2020-2022 GENERAL XP 4 1000.

The RZR models were sold in black, blue, copper, gray, navy, orange, sands metallic, red, tan and white. The GENERAL models were sold in black, blue, burgundy, graphite, gray, titanium, tan and white. The vehicles are made in two or four seat configurations. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille of all the vehicles. POLARIS and RZR or POLARIS and GENERAL are printed

on the sides of the respective vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis for all model years. The vehicle identification number is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well. The following model years and model names are included in the recall: