 Skip to main content

Polaris Recalls RZR Pro XP and Turbo R Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4
  • Recalled Model Year 2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4
  • Recalled Model Year 2023 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4
  • Recalled Model Year 2022 Polaris RZR Turbo R 4
  • Recalled Model Year 2023 Polaris RZR Turbo R 4
  • Recalled Polaris RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicle VIN Location
Name of Product:
Model Year 2021-2023 RZR Pro XP 4 and Model Year 2022-2023 RZR Turbo R 4 vehicles Recreational Off-Road Vehicles
Hazard:

A fuel leak can occur at the fuel pump assembly joint on the fuel tank in close proximity to a hot surface, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 18, 2023
Units:

About 20,330 (In addition, about 330 were sold in Canada) (Some of these vehicles were previously recalled in May 2021 and November 2020).

Consumer Contact

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of model year 2021-2023 RZR Pro XP 4 and Model Year 2022-2023 RZR Turbo R 4 vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, blue, graphite, gray, navy blue, titanium metallic, metallic, orange, red, silver and white. The recalled vehicles were sold in a four-seat configuration. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. The dealer will replace the fuel pump assembly free of charge. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is notifying all dealers and registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of fuel leaks, including one report of fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2019 through November 2022 for between $25,700 and $39,600.
Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
23-760

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Ventura helmet model number 731434 in white carbon
Cycle Force Recalls Adult Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirement of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Bicycle stem for road bicycles
Shimano Recalls PRO Vibe Alloy Stems for Road Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The recalled bicycle stems can crack and break while in use and cause the rider to lose control, posing a risk of injury to the user in a crash.

Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4
Polaris Recalls RZR Pro XP and Turbo R Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

A fuel leak can occur at the fuel pump assembly joint on the fuel tank in close proximity to a hot surface, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Peloton Bike Model PL01
Peloton Recalls Two Million Exercise Bikes Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

Recalled Advent 4F, Advent 4FL, Advent 6 and Advent 6L Golf Carts
Advanced EV Recalls Advent 4 and 6 Passenger Golf Carts Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The golf cart’s front seat can become loose due to missing rubber grommets, posing fall and injury hazards to operators and/or passengers.

Recalled Ski-Doo MY2021 Backcountry 850 E-TEC
Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Expands Recall of Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fuel injector hose retainer screw can loosen and cause a fuel leak, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product