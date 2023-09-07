Pirelli Tire Recalls P ZERO Race TLR Bicycle Tires Due to Fall Hazard

The tire bead can unseat from the rim and lead to rapid air loss in the tires, resulting in loss of control and posing a fall hazard.
About 14,500 (In addition, about 550 were sold in Canada)
Pirelli at 800-622-2390 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday email at consumer.affairs@pirelli.com or online at https://www.pirelli.com/tires/en-us/learn/tire-recall or https://www.pirelli.com/tires/en-us/car/homepage and click on “The Recall” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR bicycle tires in the size 28-622. The tires are black and have either yellow, white, red, or gold branding on the sidewalls. The model name, model number, tire ID and production date code can all be found on the sidewalls.
|
Model Name
|
Model Number
|
Tire ID
|
Production Date Code
|
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Classic
|
3984300
|
843L
|
All date codes between “1023” to “2423”
|
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR
|
4149600
|
496N
|
All date codes between “1023” to “2423”
|
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Yellow
|
4204400
|
044P
|
All date codes between “1023” to “2423”
|
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR White
|
4204500
|
045P
|
All date codes between “1023” to “2423”
|
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Red
|
4204600
|
046P
|
All date codes between “1023” to “2423”
|
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Gold
|
4416600
|
166T
|
All date codes between “1023” to “2423”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tires and contact Pirelli to receive a free replacement product or a full refund.
Pirelli has received one report of rapid air loss, resulting in a minor injury.
Pirelli Tire LLC, of Rome, Georgia
