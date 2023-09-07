 Skip to main content

Pirelli Tire Recalls P ZERO Race TLR Bicycle Tires Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Pirelli P ZERO TM Race TLR entire tire
  • Recalled Pirelli P ZERO TM Race TLR Classic entire tire
  • Recalled Pirelli P ZERO TM Race TLR Classic
  • Recalled Pirelli P ZERO TM Race TLR
  • Recalled Pirelli P ZERO TM Race TLR White
  • Recalled Pirelli P ZERO TM Race TLR Red
  • Recalled Pirelli P ZERO TM Race TLR Gold
  • Recalled Pirelli P ZERO TM Race TLR Yellow
Name of Product:
Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR Bicycle Tires
Hazard:

The tire bead can unseat from the rim and lead to rapid air loss in the tires, resulting in loss of control and posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
September 07, 2023
Units:

About 14,500 (In addition, about 550 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Pirelli at 800-622-2390 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday email at consumer.affairs@pirelli.com or online at https://www.pirelli.com/tires/en-us/learn/tire-recall or https://www.pirelli.com/tires/en-us/car/homepage and click on “The Recall” at the bottom of the page. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR bicycle tires in the size 28-622. The tires are black and have either yellow, white, red, or gold branding on the sidewalls. The model name, model number, tire ID and production date code can all be found on the sidewalls.

Model Name

Model Number 

Tire ID 

Production Date Code 

28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Classic

3984300

843L

All date codes between “1023” to “2423” 

28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR 

4149600

496N

All date codes between “1023” to “2423”

28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Yellow 

4204400

044P

All date codes between “1023” to “2423”

28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR White 

4204500

045P

All date codes between “1023” to “2423”

28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Red 

4204600

046P

All date codes between “1023” to “2423”

28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Gold 

4416600

166T

All date codes between “1023” to “2423”
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tires and contact Pirelli to receive a free replacement product or a full refund.  

Incidents/Injuries:

Pirelli has received one report of rapid air loss, resulting in a minor injury.

Sold At:
Competitive Cyclist, Trek and Angry Catfish stores nationwide from March 2023 through July 2023 for about $100.
Importer(s):

Pirelli Tire LLC, of Rome, Georgia

Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
23-276
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Lectric eBikes XP 3.0 Black with recalled brake calipers
Lectric Ebikes Recalls Disc Brake Calipers Sold on Lectric E-Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The mechanical disc brake calipers located on the front and rear of the e-bike can fail resulting in loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.

Recalled 2020 ARGO Xplorer XR 500
ARGO Recalls ARGO Xplorer All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Incorrectly installed check valves and vent hoses can lead to fuel overflow, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Pirelli P ZERO TM Race TLR entire tire
Pirelli Tire Recalls P ZERO Race TLR Bicycle Tires Due to Fall Hazard

The tire bead can unseat from the rim and lead to rapid air loss in the tires, resulting in loss of control and posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 MATRYX PRO RMK Snowmobile
Polaris Recalls MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX RMK KHAOS Snowmobiles Due to Serious Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The handlebar hooks on the recalled snowmobiles pose a puncture hazard and risk of serious injury if the rider’s body impacts the handlebar hook during a crash. 

 

Recalled MY2023 Lynx Shredder models equipped with an 850 E-TEC Turbo Engine
Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo and Lynx Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The main injector fuel return hose can leak, posing a fire hazard. This can also result in serious property damage, injuries or even death.

Recalled Apollo Phantom Electric Scooter
Apollo Recalls Phantom Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bolt on the electric scooter can come loose causing the suspension and wheel assembly to separate, posing fall and injury hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product