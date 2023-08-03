 Skip to main content

Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors Recalled by Philips Personal Health Due to Burn Hazard

  Recalled Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor
  • The model numbers, SCD630 or SCD843, and production date codes in day-month-year format, such as 29-09-2017, are located on the bottom of the Parent Unit
Name of Product:
Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors
Hazard:

The rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the Parent Unit monitors can overheat during charging, posing a risk of burns and property damage.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 03, 2023
Units:

About 12,850

Consumer Contact

Philips Avent online at www.philips.com/video-babymonitor-recall, or www.philips.com/avent and click on the banner stating “Important safety recall information about voluntary replacement action Philips Avent Baby Monitors” at the top of the page for more information, or toll-free at 833-276-5311 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sundays.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Philips Avent video baby monitors used to remotely monitor infants. They consist of a Baby Unit (camera) and a Parent Unit (monitor) pair. The monitor has a 3.5-inch color screen. The recalled baby monitors include models SCD630 and SCD843 only, manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019.  The model numbers and production date codes, in day-month-year format, are located on the bottom of the Parent Unit. The monitors and camera are white. Philips Avent is printed on the front.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Digital Video Baby Monitors and contact Philips Avent for a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

Philips has received 23 reports of Philips Avent video baby monitors overheating in Europe, including seven reports of minor injuries.  No incidents or injuries have been reported in the United States.

Sold At:
Sold online at ToysRUs.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Jet.com, and https://www.usa.philips.com/ from March 2016 through January 2020 for between $120 and $200.
Manufacturer(s):
Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V., of The Netherlands
Importer(s):

Philips Personal Health, a division of Philips North America, of Stamford, Connecticut

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-250
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

