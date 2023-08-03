Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors Recalled by Philips Personal Health Due to Burn Hazard

The rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the Parent Unit monitors can overheat during charging, posing a risk of burns and property damage.
About 12,850
Philips Avent online at www.philips.com/video-babymonitor-recall, or www.philips.com/avent and click on the banner stating “Important safety recall information about voluntary replacement action Philips Avent Baby Monitors” at the top of the page for more information, or toll-free at 833-276-5311 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sundays.
Recall Details
This recall involves Philips Avent video baby monitors used to remotely monitor infants. They consist of a Baby Unit (camera) and a Parent Unit (monitor) pair. The monitor has a 3.5-inch color screen. The recalled baby monitors include models SCD630 and SCD843 only, manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019. The model numbers and production date codes, in day-month-year format, are located on the bottom of the Parent Unit. The monitors and camera are white. Philips Avent is printed on the front.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Digital Video Baby Monitors and contact Philips Avent for a free replacement.
Philips has received 23 reports of Philips Avent video baby monitors overheating in Europe, including seven reports of minor injuries. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the United States.
Philips Personal Health, a division of Philips North America, of Stamford, Connecticut
