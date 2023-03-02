 Skip to main content

Patagonia Recalls Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Set in pink and white with “My Planet,” pink hearts and pink trim
  • Recalled Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Set in blue with “Patagonia” and “Fun Hogs”
  • Recalled Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Set in pink with small graphics
  • Recalled Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Set in pink with “Patagonia Mountain Kids”
  • Recalled Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Set in gray and black with “Patagonia Mountain Kids”
  • Sewn-in label with style number STY60910
  • Sewn-in label with style number STY60910FA22
Name of Product:
Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets
Hazard:

The snaps in the bodysuit of the recalled base layer sets can detach, posing a choking hazard if mouthed by infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 02, 2023
Units:

About 8,000 (In addition, about 217 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Patagonia at 800-638-6464 from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. PT weekdays and from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. PT on weekends, email at infantsetrecall@patagonia.com or online at www.patagonia.com/infantsetrecall or www.patagonia.com and click on  “Product Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets, sold in sizes 0 months through 24 months with style number 60910. Each set consists of a knitted polyester long sleeved bodysuit with snaps at the left shoulder and at the crotch, and a pair of matching knitted polyester pants with an elastic waistband. The style number is printed on a sewn-in label inside the garment in the form STY60910FA21 for the Fall 2021 style and STY60910FA22 for the Fall 2022 style. They were sold in five designs: pink and white with “My Planet,” pink hearts and pink trim; blue with “Patagonia” and “Fun Hogs”; pink with small graphics; pink with “Patagonia Mountain Kids” and gray and black with “Patagonia Mountain Kids.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets and contact Patagonia for a full refund. Patagonia will provide consumers with prepaid labels to return the recalled product, and a full refund upon receipt of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

Patagonia has received one report of a snap detaching from the shoulder of the bodysuit and being mouthed by a baby.

Sold At:
Patagonia, REI and other stores nationwide and online at www.patagonia.com, www.rei.com, www.backcountry.com and other websites from August 2021 through January 2023 for about $55.
Importer(s):

Patagonia Inc., of Ventura, California

Distributor(s):
Patagonia Inc., of Ventura, California
Manufactured In:
Sri Lanka
Recall number:
23-138
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

