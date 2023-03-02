Patagonia Recalls Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets Due to Choking Hazard

The snaps in the bodysuit of the recalled base layer sets can detach, posing a choking hazard if mouthed by infants.
About 8,000 (In addition, about 217 were sold in Canada)
Patagonia at 800-638-6464 from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. PT weekdays and from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. PT on weekends, email at infantsetrecall@patagonia.com or online at www.patagonia.com/infantsetrecall or www.patagonia.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets, sold in sizes 0 months through 24 months with style number 60910. Each set consists of a knitted polyester long sleeved bodysuit with snaps at the left shoulder and at the crotch, and a pair of matching knitted polyester pants with an elastic waistband. The style number is printed on a sewn-in label inside the garment in the form STY60910FA21 for the Fall 2021 style and STY60910FA22 for the Fall 2022 style. They were sold in five designs: pink and white with “My Planet,” pink hearts and pink trim; blue with “Patagonia” and “Fun Hogs”; pink with small graphics; pink with “Patagonia Mountain Kids” and gray and black with “Patagonia Mountain Kids.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets and contact Patagonia for a full refund. Patagonia will provide consumers with prepaid labels to return the recalled product, and a full refund upon receipt of the product.
Patagonia has received one report of a snap detaching from the shoulder of the bodysuit and being mouthed by a baby.
Patagonia Inc., of Ventura, California
