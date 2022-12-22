 Skip to main content

Nova Medical Products Recalls Adult Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards

  • Recalled Home Bed Rail (Model No. 6093)
  • Recalled Home Bed Rail with Legs (Model No. 6094)
Name of Product:
Home Bed Rails
Hazard:

When the bedrail is attached, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
December 22, 2022
Units:

About 20,000

Consumer Contact

Nova Medical Products at 800-557-6682 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at www.novajoy.com/recall-information or www.novajoy.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Nova Medical Products Home Bed Rail (Model No. 6093) and Home Bed Rail with Legs (Model No. 6094). The bed rails are made of white metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle and removable fabric cover. The model number is printed on a label located on the grip handle and begins with BL6093 or BL6094.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Nova Medical Products for a free repair or replacement, depending on the model. Nova Medical Products expects the remedy to be available beginning in March 2023.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
AdaptHealth, San Diego Medical Supply, Bellevue Healthcare, CareLinc Medical Equipment & Supply and medical supply stores nationwide from January 2019 through November 2022 for between $55 and $80.
Manufacturer(s):
Bliss Health Products Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Nova Ortho-Med Inc., of Carson, Calif.

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-081
