Nova Medical Products Recalls Adult Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards

When the bedrail is attached, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.
About 20,000
Nova Medical Products at 800-557-6682 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at www.novajoy.com/recall-information or www.novajoy.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Nova Medical Products Home Bed Rail (Model No. 6093) and Home Bed Rail with Legs (Model No. 6094). The bed rails are made of white metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle and removable fabric cover. The model number is printed on a label located on the grip handle and begins with BL6093 or BL6094.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Nova Medical Products for a free repair or replacement, depending on the model. Nova Medical Products expects the remedy to be available beginning in March 2023.
Nova Ortho-Med Inc., of Carson, Calif.
