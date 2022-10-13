Newair Recalls Magic Chef Air Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 11,750
Newair toll-free at 833-715-1021 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday https://www.newair.com/pages/newair-magic-chef-digital-air-fryer-recall or https://www.newair.com/pages/recall-registration for online registration.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer oven with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white). Magic Chef is printed on the top of the fryers and the rating label on the bottom has the brand name Magic Chef along with the model number. The air fryers measure about 13 inches by 15 inches by 14 inches.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and provide a picture of the rating label to the firm to receive instructions to disable the air fryer and receive a refund in the form of a newair.com credit. The credit amount will be $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher. No receipt is needed to get the $50 credit. Consumers can also register to participate in the recall at https://www.newair.com/pages/recall-registration.
None reported
Newair.com LLC, of Cypress, California
