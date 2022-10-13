 Skip to main content

Newair Recalls Magic Chef Air Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DB (black)
  • Rating Label on bottom of recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer MCAF56DB (black)
  • Recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DW (white)
  • Rating Label on bottom of recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DW (white)
Name of Product:
Magic Chef Air Fryers
Hazard:

The air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 13, 2022
Units:

About 11,750

Consumer Contact

Newair toll-free at 833-715-1021 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday https://www.newair.com/pages/newair-magic-chef-digital-air-fryer-recall or  https://www.newair.com/pages/recall-registration for online registration.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer oven with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white). Magic Chef is printed on the top of the fryers and the rating label on the bottom has the brand name Magic Chef along with the model number. The air fryers measure about 13 inches by 15 inches by 14 inches.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and provide a picture of the rating label to the firm to receive instructions to disable the air fryer and receive a refund in the form of a newair.com credit. The credit amount will be $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher. No receipt is needed to get the $50 credit. Consumers can also register to participate in the recall at https://www.newair.com/pages/recall-registration.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online atAmazon.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, Walmart.com, Kohls.com, HomeDepot.com, Bluestem.com, QVC.com, Wayfair.com, Newair.com, Overstock.com, BestBuy.com and Ebay.com from July 2018 through September 2020 for between $115 to $138.
Importer(s):

Newair.com LLC, of Cypress, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-012
