NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 280
Recall Details
This recall involves Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material NewCosplay long-sleeved, button-up one-piece sleepwear. The children’s sleepwear are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4T through 10 years in pink pig, blue elephant and lion characters. The inside seam label displays the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size and “NEWCOSPLAY”.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material a photo of the destroyed garment at suzhoudt123@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material, of China
