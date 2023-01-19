 Skip to main content

NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Hainan Chong Yu Industrial; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

  • Recalled Hainan Chong Yu Industrial NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Olaf)
  • Recalled Hainan Chong Yu Industrial NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Tigger)
  • Recalled Hainan Chong Yu Industrial NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Donkey)
  • Recalled Hainan Chong Yu Industrial NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Mike Wazowski)
  • Recalled Hainan Chong Yu Industrial NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Sullivan)
Name of Product:
Children’s sleepwear
Hazard:

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 19, 2023
Units:

About 2,360

Consumer Contact

Hainan Chong Yu Industrial by email at lingershierhao22@163.com or Amazon toll-free at 888-871-7108 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.newcosplay.net/pages/product-recalls or www.newcosplay.net and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hainan Chong Yu Industrial NewCosplay long-sleeved, button-up one-piece sleepwear garments. The children’s sleepwear are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4T through 10 years in Olaf, Tigger, Donkey, Mike Wazowski (Monsters Inc.) and Sullivan (Monsters University) characters. The side seam label displays the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size and “NEWCOSPLAY.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact Hainan Chong Yu Industrial for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email Hainan Chong Yu Industrial a photo of the destroyed garment at lingershierhao22@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Hainan Chong Yu Industrial and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.amazon.com from October 2021 through May 2022 for between $17 and $26.
Manufacturer(s):
Suzhou Rongtai Home Textile Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Hainan Chong Yu Industrial CO LTD, of China

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-101
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Shanghai Xunao Elevator NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Pink flying squirrel)
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Shanghai Xunao Elevator; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy
Children’s Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Selfie Craft Company

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (panda)
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Black cat)
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Hainan Chong Yu Industrial NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Olaf)
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Hainan Chong Yu Industrial; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Pink pig)
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product