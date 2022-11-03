Myx Recalls MYX I, MYX II and MYX II Plus Exercise Bicycles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The pedals can loosen and/or detach when not properly tightened at installation, posing an injury hazard.
About 162,000
Myx toll-free at 855-898-1275 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.myxfitness.com/pages/cpsc or www.myxfitness.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all MYX I, MYX II and MYX II Plus connected exercise bicycles. The black or white stationary bikes measure 55 inches long, 21 inches wide and 47 inches high. They have a 21.5-inch swiveling touchscreen, pedals with clips and straps, and adjustable handlebars and seat. Myx is printed on the side of the bicycles.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes until the pedals are properly tightened per the instructions that Myx is providing consumers via email. Consumers should contact Myx to schedule a free, in-home repair if their bike’s pedals have previously detached and have not already been repaired by Myx. Instructions are also available at https://www.myxfitness.com/pages/cpsc. Myx is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Myx has received 864 reports of the pedals loosening or detaching, including 75 reports of injuries resulting in bruises and cuts.
Myx Fitness LLC, dba Myx and Myxfitness, of El Segundo, California
