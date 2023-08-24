 Skip to main content

Multi-Purpose Kids Bike Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury, Failure to Meet Bicycle Helmet Standard Requirements; Sold by Ecnup Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Ecnup helmet in purple
  • Recalled Ecnup helmet in purple (rear view)
  • Recalled Ecnup helmets
Name of Product:
Kids bike helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the coverage, positional stability, and labeling requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 24, 2023
Units:

About 215

Consumer Contact

Ecnup by email at bikebikeliu@hotmail.com or through the messaging portal on Amazon.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ecnup Kids Bike Helmets in size Extra Small (XS), fitting a head circumference of about 18-1/2 to 20-1/2 inches. The helmets are pink, purple, blue, “dinosaur blue” or “aqua ocean world” with red removable padding, black straps and a black buckle. The serial number SL712-202201 and November 2022 are printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Ecnup for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, email photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to bikebikeliu@hotmail.com to prove destruction, and then dispose of the recalled helmet. Ecnup is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online exclusively at Amazon.com from January 2022 through February 2023 for between $20 and $30.
Retailer:

ECNUP, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-785

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Ecnup helmet in purple
Multi-Purpose Kids Bike Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury, Failure to Meet Bicycle Helmet Standard Requirements; Sold by Ecnup Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the coverage, positional stability, and labeling requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Midwest Lubricants 99% Pure Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads
Midwest Lubricants Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging and FHSA Labeling Requirements (Recall Alert)

The product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging.
 

Recalled Simplay3 Toddler Towers
The Simplay3 Company Recalls Toddler Towers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The towers can tip over while in use posing fall and injury hazards to young children.

Recalled Montessori Floor Bed
Zipadee Kids Recalls Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards

The spindles used on the recalled beds are spaced at a distance that creates a serious entrapment hazard that can lead to strangulation and/or death to children. The design of the bed allows a child’s torso to slip through the rail opening but will not allow their head to pass, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards that could result in death.

Recalled Natural Organic Latex and Spring Crib Mattress (847564)
Restwell Mattress Recalls Room & Board Crib Mattresses Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Failure to Comply with Federal Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively at Room & Board (Recall Alert)

The recalled crib mattresses fail to comply with multiple provisions of the Federal Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the firmness test and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Recalled Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor
Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors Recalled by Philips Personal Health Due to Burn Hazard

The rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the Parent Unit monitors can overheat during charging, posing a risk of burns and property damage.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product