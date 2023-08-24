Multi-Purpose Kids Bike Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury, Failure to Meet Bicycle Helmet Standard Requirements; Sold by Ecnup Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the coverage, positional stability, and labeling requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 215
Ecnup by email at bikebikeliu@hotmail.com or through the messaging portal on Amazon.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ecnup Kids Bike Helmets in size Extra Small (XS), fitting a head circumference of about 18-1/2 to 20-1/2 inches. The helmets are pink, purple, blue, “dinosaur blue” or “aqua ocean world” with red removable padding, black straps and a black buckle. The serial number SL712-202201 and November 2022 are printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Ecnup for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, email photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to bikebikeliu@hotmail.com to prove destruction, and then dispose of the recalled helmet. Ecnup is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
ECNUP, of China
