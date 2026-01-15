Greatale Recalls Self-Feeding Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Aspiration and Suffocation

The recalled self-feeding pillows hold the bottle at an unsafe angle while keeping it fixed in place so the infant cannot pull away. This can lead to aspiration of milk or formula, posing a risk of suffocation.
This recall involves Greatale self-feeding pillows. The recalled self-feeding pillows are made of stuffed fabric and have an elastic sleeve to hold a bottle in front of an infant’s face. They were sold in white with angel wing shaped decorations. “Greatale” is on a label sewn into the seam of the pillow.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled self-feeding pillows and contact Greatale for a full refund. Consumers will be instructed to cut the self-feeding pillow with scissors and submit a photo of the destroyed recalled product, including the product’s tag, to greatale-recall@outlook.com. If the product’s tag was previously removed, consumers can demonstrate eligibility by providing their Amazon proof of purchase in the email.
Xiamen Weiqiaoerwangluokeji Co., Ltd., dba Greatale, of China
