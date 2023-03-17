 Skip to main content

Mockingbird Expands Recall to Include Single Strollers Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Mockingbird Single Stroller
  • Mockingbird Lot Number location
Name of Product:
Mockingbird Single Strollers
Hazard:

The lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 17, 2023
Units:

About 25,390 (149,000 Single-to-Double Strollers were previously recalled in November 2022)

Consumer Contact

Mockingbird toll-free at 877-274-3240 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  ET Monday through Friday, email recall@hellomockingbird.com, or online at www.hellomockingbird.com/recall or www.hellomockingbird.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall expansion involves Mockingbird Single Strollers. Mockingbird Strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green. The recall expansion includes Mockingbird Single Strollers with a lot number between 18322 and 22278, and lot numbers 23174 and 23175 only. The lot number is a five-digit number that can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Single strollers and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit, which includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller to reinforce the frame. Mockingbird is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of cracks in the frame of Single Strollers. No injuries to children in the strollers have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com and goodbuygear.com from March 2020 through March 2023 for between $350 and $450.
Importer(s):

Mockingbird LLC, of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-161
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product