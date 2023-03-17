Mockingbird Expands Recall to Include Single Strollers Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall expansion involves Mockingbird Single Strollers. Mockingbird Strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green. The recall expansion includes Mockingbird Single Strollers with a lot number between 18322 and 22278, and lot numbers 23174 and 23175 only. The lot number is a five-digit number that can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.