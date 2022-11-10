Mockingbird Recalls Single-to-Double Strollers Due to Fall Hazard

The lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.
About 149,000
Mockingbird toll-free at 877-274-3240 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@hellomockingbird.com, or online at www.hellomockingbird.com/recall or www.hellomockingbird.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers. Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green. The recall includes only Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602. The lot number is a five-digit number that can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Single-to-Double strollers and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit, which includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller to reinforce the frame. Mockingbird is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 138 reports of cracks in the frame, including eight injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising to children in the strollers.
Mockingbird LLC, of New York
