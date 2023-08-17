Midwest Lubricants Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging and FHSA Labeling Requirements (Recall Alert)

The product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging.
About 3,000
Midwest Lubricants toll-free at 833-791-7335 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email support@midwestlubricants.com or online at www.midwestlubricants.com/sodium-hydroxide-product-recall/ or www.midwestlubricants.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Midwest Lubricants 99% Pure Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads sold in a white 10-pound bottle. Midwest Lubricants, 99% Pure Sodium Hydroxide/Lye, and Caustic Soda Beads are printed on the red, blue, and white label.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of sight and reach of children and contact Midwest Lubricants for a free replacement with child resistant packaging and a new label. Midwest Lubricants and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
