Lil Anglers Recalls Children's Fishing Rods Sold with Kid Casters No Tangle Combos Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The fishing rods contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 78,500 (In addition, about 2,250 sold in Canada)
Lil Anglers toll-free at 844-347-4543 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@anything-possible.com or online at https://www.kidcastersrecall.com or at https://profishiency.com/kidcasters and click on Recall Information on the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves children's fishing rods which were sold in a variety of colors including blue, green, orange, pink and red. The rods were sold as part of the Kid Casters No Tangle Combo which includes a 34-inch inline rod and reel combo, plastic casting plug, rattle bobber and a pre-tied snap swivel. The reel has a 3.3:1 gear ratio and is equipped with a 6 lb. line.
The model numbers and date codes can be found on the fishing rod.
|
Model
|
Date Code
|
KCBAGBLUE
|
21-01
|
KCBAGGREEN
|
20-01
21-01
22-01
|
KCBAGORANGE
|
20-01
21-01
|
KCBAGPINK
|
20-01
21-01
22-01
|
KCBSNTWB34
|
21-01
|
KCGSNTWB34
|
21-01
|
KCSNTRED
|
20-01
21-01
Consumers should immediately take the recalled fishing rods away from children, stop using them and contact Lil Anglers for a full refund or free replacement fishing rod.
None reported
Lil Anglers LLC, of Springfield, Missouri
