Lil Anglers Recalls Children's Fishing Rods Sold with Kid Casters No Tangle Combos Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

This recall involves children's fishing rods which were sold in a variety of colors including blue, green, orange, pink and red. The rods were sold as part of the Kid Casters No Tangle Combo which includes a 34-inch inline rod and reel combo, plastic casting plug, rattle bobber and a pre-tied snap swivel. The reel has a 3.3:1 gear ratio and is equipped with a 6 lb. line.

The model numbers and date codes can be found on the fishing rod.