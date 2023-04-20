 Skip to main content

Lil Anglers Recalls Children's Fishing Rods Sold with Kid Casters No Tangle Combos Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

  • Recalled Kid Casters combo kit Blue
  • Recalled Kid Casters combo kit Green
  • Recalled Kid Casters combo kit Orange
  • Recalled Kid Casters combo kit Pink
  • Recalled Kid Casters fishing rod Green
  • Recalled Kid Casters fishing rod Pink
  • Recalled Kid Casters fishing rod Red
  • Model and date code location
Name of Product:
Children's Fishing Rods sold with Kid Casters No Tangle Combos
Hazard:

The fishing rods contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
April 20, 2023
Units:

About 78,500 (In addition, about 2,250 sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Lil Anglers toll-free at 844-347-4543 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@anything-possible.com or online at https://www.kidcastersrecall.com or at https://profishiency.com/kidcasters and click on Recall Information on the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves children's fishing rods which were sold in a variety of colors including blue, green, orange, pink and red. The rods were sold as part of the Kid Casters No Tangle Combo which includes a 34-inch inline rod and reel combo, plastic casting plug, rattle bobber and a pre-tied snap swivel. The reel has a 3.3:1 gear ratio and is equipped with a 6 lb. line.

The model numbers and date codes can be found on the fishing rod.

Model

Date Code

KCBAGBLUE

21-01

KCBAGGREEN

20-01

21-01

22-01

KCBAGORANGE

20-01

21-01

KCBAGPINK

20-01

21-01

22-01

KCBSNTWB34

21-01 

KCGSNTWB34

21-01 

KCSNTRED

20-01

21-01
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled fishing rods away from children, stop using them and contact Lil Anglers for a full refund or free replacement fishing rod.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Bass Pro Shops and Dick’s Sporting Goods and other specialty sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Lil Anglers website https://profishiency.com/kidcasters from January 2021 through March 2023 for between $25 and $35.
Importer(s):

Lil Anglers LLC, of Springfield, Missouri

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-184

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

