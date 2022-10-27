 Skip to main content

LG Energy Solution Michigan Recalls Home Energy Storage Batteries Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled RESU 10H home battery
  • The serial number label is located behind the access door of the recalled RESU 10H home battery.
Name of Product:
LG Energy Solution “RESU 10H” Lithium-Ion Residential Energy Storage System Batteries
Hazard:

The home solar panel batteries can overheat, posing a risk of fire and emission of harmful smoke.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 27, 2022
Units:

About 11,500

Consumer Contact

LG Energy Solution Michigan toll-free at 888-737-8104 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at RESUservice@lgensol.com, or online at www.lgessbattery.com/us/main/main.lg or www.lgessbattery.com/us and click on “Safety Recall” in the popup window.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves LG Energy Solution Model RESU 10H lithium-ion storage batteries that were installed as part of a residential energy solar panel system. The recalled batteries allow owners to capture and store energy from the solar panels. The batteries are wall mounted and measure about 29 by 36 by 8 inches. They weigh roughly 220 pounds. The LG logo is located on the top left side of the front panel. The serial number of the recalled product begins with R15563P3S and is located behind the access door of the RESU home battery.

Remedy:

LG Energy Solution Michigan will arrange for remote software updates to recalled batteries that are connected online. The diagnostic software updates are designed to monitor the recalled battery cells and shut down the battery if a fire risk is detected. If the battery shuts down, please contact LG Energy Solution Michigan for further instructions. Do not attempt to turn the battery on again. LG Energy Solution Michigan, its distributors, and its installers are contacting owners directly if their units are not connected online to arrange for a technician visit to manually update the diagnostic software.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the lithium storage batteries smoking and catching fire, resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Various distributors of solar energy storage systems nationwide, including, but not limited to Sunrun, AEE Solar, Baywa, CED, Krannich, Independent Electric Supply and Inter Island Solar Supply from March 2017 through March 2020 for about $8,000.
Importer(s):

LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc., of Holland Mich.

Manufactured In:
Korea
Recall number:
23-705
