LG Energy Solution Michigan Recalls Home Energy Storage Batteries Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The home solar panel batteries can overheat, posing a risk of fire and emission of harmful smoke.
About 11,500
LG Energy Solution Michigan toll-free at 888-737-8104 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at RESUservice@lgensol.com, or online at www.lgessbattery.com/us/main/main.lg or www.lgessbattery.com/us and click on “Safety Recall” in the popup window.
Recall Details
This recall involves LG Energy Solution Model RESU 10H lithium-ion storage batteries that were installed as part of a residential energy solar panel system. The recalled batteries allow owners to capture and store energy from the solar panels. The batteries are wall mounted and measure about 29 by 36 by 8 inches. They weigh roughly 220 pounds. The LG logo is located on the top left side of the front panel. The serial number of the recalled product begins with R15563P3S and is located behind the access door of the RESU home battery.
LG Energy Solution Michigan will arrange for remote software updates to recalled batteries that are connected online. The diagnostic software updates are designed to monitor the recalled battery cells and shut down the battery if a fire risk is detected. If the battery shuts down, please contact LG Energy Solution Michigan for further instructions. Do not attempt to turn the battery on again. LG Energy Solution Michigan, its distributors, and its installers are contacting owners directly if their units are not connected online to arrange for a technician visit to manually update the diagnostic software.
The firm has received one report of the lithium storage batteries smoking and catching fire, resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc., of Holland Mich.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.