Kids Preferred Recalls “My First” Disney-Character Figurines Due to Choking Hazard

The arms or legs on the figurines can detach, posing a small part choking hazard to children.
About 16,140 (in addition, about 600 were sold in Canada)
Kids Preferred toll-free at 888-968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@kidspreferred.com or online at https://kidspreferred.com/pages/recall-safety-announcements or www.kidspreferred.com and click “Recall Information” on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves soft vinyl figurines of the following Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and Stitch. Some of the figurines have a bead rattle. They measure about 4.25 to 5.25 inches high.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact Kids Preferred for instructions on receiving a full refund. Consumers who register for the recall will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product to the Firm for a full refund.
The firm has received 10 reports of small parts detaching from the figurines. No injuries have been reported.
Kids Preferred, of East Windsor, New Jersey
Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.