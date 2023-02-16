 Skip to main content

Name of Product:
“My First” Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and Stitch Figurines
Hazard:

The arms or legs on the figurines can detach, posing a small part choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 16, 2023
Units:

About 16,140 (in addition, about 600 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Kids Preferred toll-free at 888-968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@kidspreferred.com or online at https://kidspreferred.com/pages/recall-safety-announcements or www.kidspreferred.com and click “Recall Information” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves soft vinyl figurines of the following Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and Stitch. Some of the figurines have a bead rattle. They measure about 4.25 to 5.25 inches high.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact Kids Preferred for instructions on receiving a full refund.  Consumers who register for the recall will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product to the Firm for a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 10 reports of small parts detaching from the figurines. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
BuyBuy Baby and other toy, gift, and bookstores nationwide and online at amazon.com from May 2022 through December 2022 for between $15 and $19.
Importer(s):

Kids Preferred, of East Windsor, New Jersey

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-127
Fast Track Recall
Recalled Mickey Mouse Figurine
Kids Preferred Recalls "My First" Disney-Character Figurines Due to Choking Hazard

The arms or legs on the figurines can detach, posing a small part choking hazard to children.

