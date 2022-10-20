Juvo Plus Recalls Children’s Butterfly Net Sets and Army Action Figure Playsets Due to Violations of Federal Phthalates and Lead Content Bans (Recall Alert)

Components of the recalled butterfly net sets and the action figure playsets contain levels of certain phthalates and lead that exceed the federal phthalate and lead content standards. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 22,500 butterfly net sets and 4,500 action figure playsets
Juvo Plus toll-free at 833-408-0493 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at figuresandnets@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/figuresandnets or www.JuvoPlus.com and click on the Recall link under About Us at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Juvo Plus’ insect-catching butterfly net sets and Blue Panda/Soldier Force Playset army action figure playsets.
Each butterfly net set was sold with three nets in three different colors: blue, green and orange. The butterfly net has a telescoping handle that extends up to 34 inches with a rubber grip at the end that matches the color of the net. When not extended, the net measures 15 inches long. The net measures 8 inches deep. Juvale is printed on the product packaging.
Each army action figure playset comes with 300 individual army-styled action figures, displays and set pieces including but not limited to: soldiers, tanks, planes and flags. The eight SWAT figures measure about 3.5 inches tall. The eight SWAT Team figures have flexible joints. The other soldiers measure about 1.5 inches tall. The set comes with a plastic bag for storage and transport that has green trim, zipper closure and green handles on top. “Blue Panda,” “Military Playset” and “300 PCS,” or “Soldier Force Playset” and“300 PCS” are printed on a carboard sleeve located inside the plastic bag.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled butterfly net sets and the action figure playsets away from children and contact Juvo Plus for a full refund of the purchase price. Consumers will be asked to register their butterfly net sets and submit a photo of the disposed product with the nets cut and the handles initialed and dated. For the action figure playsets, consumers will be asked to register their product, certify that the product will no longer be used and has been disposed as directed, and submit a photo of the disposed product. Upon receipt of the photo and validation, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Juvo Plus is contacting all known purchasers directly or through a third party as applicable.
None reported
Juvo Plus Inc., of Monrovia, California
