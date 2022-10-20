 Skip to main content

Juvo Plus Recalls Children’s Butterfly Net Sets and Army Action Figure Playsets Due to Violations of Federal Phthalates and Lead Content Bans (Recall Alert)

  • Juvo Plus recalled butterfly net set
  • Juvo Plus recalled Blue Panda Army action figure playset
Name of Product:
Butterfly Net Sets and Army Action Figure Playsets
Hazard:

Components of the recalled butterfly net sets and the action figure playsets contain levels of certain phthalates and lead that exceed the federal phthalate and lead content standards. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 20, 2022
Units:

About 22,500 butterfly net sets and 4,500 action figure playsets

Consumer Contact

Juvo Plus toll-free at 833-408-0493 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at figuresandnets@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/figuresandnets or www.JuvoPlus.com and click on the Recall link under About Us at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Juvo Plus’ insect-catching butterfly net sets and Blue Panda/Soldier Force Playset army action figure playsets.

Each butterfly net set was sold with three nets in three different colors: blue, green and orange. The butterfly net has a telescoping handle that extends up to 34 inches with a rubber grip at the end that matches the color of the net. When not extended, the net measures 15 inches long. The net measures 8 inches deep. Juvale is printed on the product packaging. 

Each army action figure playset comes with 300 individual army-styled action figures, displays and set pieces including but not limited to: soldiers, tanks, planes and flags. The eight SWAT figures measure about 3.5 inches tall. The eight SWAT Team figures have flexible joints. The other soldiers measure about 1.5 inches tall. The set comes with a plastic bag for storage and transport that has green trim, zipper closure and green handles on top. “Blue Panda,” “Military Playset” and “300 PCS,” or “Soldier Force Playset”  and“300 PCS” are printed on a carboard sleeve located inside the plastic bag.  

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled butterfly net sets and the action figure playsets away from children and contact Juvo Plus for a full refund of the purchase price. Consumers will be asked to register their butterfly net sets and submit a photo of the disposed product with the nets cut and the handles initialed and dated. For the action figure playsets, consumers will be asked to register their product, certify that the product will no longer be used and has been disposed as directed, and submit a photo of the disposed product. Upon receipt of the photo and validation, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Juvo Plus is contacting all known purchasers directly or through a third party as applicable.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Butterfly net sets sold online at Amazon.com, eBay.com, Facebook.com, Kroger.com, Overstock.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and Wish.com from September 2017 through June 2022 for about $10. Action Figure playsets sold online at Amazon.com, Bluepanda.co, eBay.com, Facebook.com, Groupon.com, Kroger.com, Overstock.com, Target.com and Walmart.com from February 2018 through June 2022 for about $35.
Importer(s):

 Juvo Plus Inc., of Monrovia, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-703
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Juvo Plus recalled butterfly net set
Juvo Plus Recalls Children’s Butterfly Net Sets and Army Action Figure Playsets Due to Violations of Federal Phthalates and Lead Content Bans (Recall Alert)

Components of the recalled butterfly net sets and the action figure playsets contain levels of certain phthalates and lead that exceed the federal phthalate and lead content standards. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Early Learning Center Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter Toy
Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Manufactured by Addo Play; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The red cube can come apart or detach during use and release the small white ball inside the cube, posing a choking hazard to infants.  

Recalled Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toy (Front view)
Huffy Corporation Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The ride-on toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Recalled Single Mud Kitchen
Big Game Hunters Children’s Outdoor Kitchens Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Imported by DOM Sports; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The brass water tap of the play kitchen contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Epoch Everlasting Play My First Activity Desk
Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls Kidoozie™ Activity Desk Toys Due to Entanglement and Entrapment Hazards

When attached to a crib, a protruding knob on the activity desks can become entangled with clothing on a child, posing an entanglement hazard. The opening in the handle on the desks can also pose a jaw entrapment hazard to children under 18 months.  

Recalled ceramic pulley on 02 Switchblade Kite
Adventure Sports Recalls Ceramic Pulleys for Cabrinha Switchblade and Drifter Kite Sailing Kites Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ceramic pulleys used in the recalled Switchblade and Drifter kiteboarding kites can cause the bridle line connection to break, which reduces performance in steering and control of the kite, causing the kiteboarder to lose control of the kite, posing an injury hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product