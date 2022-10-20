Juvo Plus Recalls Children’s Butterfly Net Sets and Army Action Figure Playsets Due to Violations of Federal Phthalates and Lead Content Bans (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves Juvo Plus’ insect-catching butterfly net sets and Blue Panda/Soldier Force Playset army action figure playsets.

Each butterfly net set was sold with three nets in three different colors: blue, green and orange. The butterfly net has a telescoping handle that extends up to 34 inches with a rubber grip at the end that matches the color of the net. When not extended, the net measures 15 inches long. The net measures 8 inches deep. Juvale is printed on the product packaging.

Each army action figure playset comes with 300 individual army-styled action figures, displays and set pieces including but not limited to: soldiers, tanks, planes and flags. The eight SWAT figures measure about 3.5 inches tall. The eight SWAT Team figures have flexible joints. The other soldiers measure about 1.5 inches tall. The set comes with a plastic bag for storage and transport that has green trim, zipper closure and green handles on top. “Blue Panda,” “Military Playset” and “300 PCS,” or “Soldier Force Playset” and“300 PCS” are printed on a carboard sleeve located inside the plastic bag.