Jetson Electric Bikes Recalls Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Children’s Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters
  • Location of model number and serial number on the footrest of the recalled Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters
Name of Product:
Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters
Hazard:

The rear wheel can loosen or fall off the scooter, posing a fall hazard to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 01, 2023
Units:

About 15,300

Consumer Contact

Online at www.ridejetson.com and click on “Product Recall” or https://ridejetson.com/pages/star-nova-repair. Consumers without internet access can contact the firm at 800-635-4815 from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters. The scooters were sold in five colors including green, teal, blue, purple and red. The scooters measure about 23 inches tall by 11 inches wide by 5.8 inches deep. A label on the base of the scooters has the model and serial numbers. Only scooters with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall:

Model Serial Numbers
JNOVA-BLU 61302BLU072200001 to 61302BLU072203800
JNOVA-GRN 61302GRN082200001 to 61425GRN112200900
JNOVA-PUR 61302PUR072200001 to 61302PUR072203790
JNOVA-RED 61302RED072200001 to 61302RED072203800
JSTAR-CAN-BLU 61363BLU072221121 to 61363BLU0722013468
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters and contact Jetson for a free repair kit. The kit includes two screws, two bolts and an Allen key, along with repair instructions and a QR code link to an installation video. Consumers will not need additional tools to install the repair kit. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of the wheels loosening or falling off the scooters, including one report of an injury involving scratches/bruises to a child’s face.

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and www.ridejetson.com from September 2022 through February 2023 for about $40.
Importer(s):

Jetson Electric Bikes, of Brooklyn, New York

Distributor(s):
Jetson Electric Bikes, of Brooklyn, New York
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-211
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

