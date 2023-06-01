Jetson Electric Bikes Recalls Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Children’s Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

The rear wheel can loosen or fall off the scooter, posing a fall hazard to children.
About 15,300
Online at www.ridejetson.com and click on “Product Recall” or https://ridejetson.com/pages/star-nova-repair. Consumers without internet access can contact the firm at 800-635-4815 from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
This recall involves Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters. The scooters were sold in five colors including green, teal, blue, purple and red. The scooters measure about 23 inches tall by 11 inches wide by 5.8 inches deep. A label on the base of the scooters has the model and serial numbers. Only scooters with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall:
|Model
|Serial Numbers
|JNOVA-BLU
|61302BLU072200001 to 61302BLU072203800
|JNOVA-GRN
|61302GRN082200001 to 61425GRN112200900
|JNOVA-PUR
|61302PUR072200001 to 61302PUR072203790
|JNOVA-RED
|61302RED072200001 to 61302RED072203800
|JSTAR-CAN-BLU
|61363BLU072221121 to 61363BLU0722013468
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters and contact Jetson for a free repair kit. The kit includes two screws, two bolts and an Allen key, along with repair instructions and a QR code link to an installation video. Consumers will not need additional tools to install the repair kit.
The firm has received 12 reports of the wheels loosening or falling off the scooters, including one report of an injury involving scratches/bruises to a child’s face.
Jetson Electric Bikes, of Brooklyn, New York
