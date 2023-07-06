Husqvarna Recalls Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers Due to Injury Hazard

The recalled 300 series snow blowers can unexpectedly go into drive mode and collide with a consumer, posing an injury hazard.
About 2,700 (In addition, about 4,400 were sold in Canada)
Husqvarna toll-free at 877-257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.husqvarna.com/us or https://www.husqvarna.com/us/support/ and click on “Important Snow Blower Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Husqvarna-branded gas-powered residential 300 Series Snow Blowers with model numbers ST 324, ST 327 and ST 330. The snow blowers are orange and black with the Husqvarna logo painted on the front plastic cover. The product is about 46 inches tall, 54 inches deep and 24 to 30 inches wide, depending on the model. The following model, product and serial numbers, located on the right side of the unit behind the tire, are included in this recall.
|
Model Number
|
Product Number
|
Serial Number
|
ST 324
|
970528901
|
061522D000001 to 111522DXXXXXX
|
|
970528902
|
|
ST 327
|
970529001
|
061522D000001 to 111522DXXXXXX
|
|
970529002
|
|
ST 330
|
970529101
|
061522D000001 to 111522DXXXXXX
|
|
970529102
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snow blowers and contact an authorized Husqvarna Professional Products dealer for a free repair. The dealer locator is available at https://locations.husqvarna.com/us/.
The firm has received 22 reports where the auger pulley bolt loosened and the drive unexpectedly became engaged. No injuries have been reported.
