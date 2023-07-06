 Skip to main content

Husqvarna Recalls Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Husqvarna Snow Blower Series ST 330 Model
  • Recalled Husqvarna Snow Blower Series ST 330 Model
  • Recalled Husqvarna Snow Blower Series ST 330 Model
  • Recalled Husqvarna Snow Blower Series ST 330 Model
  • Recalled Husqvarna Snow Blower Series ST 330 Model
Name of Product:
Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers
Hazard:

The recalled 300 series snow blowers can unexpectedly go into drive mode and collide with a consumer, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 06, 2023
Units:

About 2,700 (In addition, about 4,400 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Husqvarna toll-free at 877-257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.husqvarna.com/us or  https://www.husqvarna.com/us/support/ and click on  “Important Snow Blower Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Husqvarna-branded gas-powered residential 300 Series Snow Blowers with model numbers ST 324, ST 327 and ST 330. The snow blowers are orange and black with the Husqvarna logo painted on the front plastic cover. The product is about 46 inches tall, 54 inches deep and 24 to 30 inches wide, depending on the model. The following model, product and serial numbers, located on the right side of the unit behind the tire, are included in this recall.

Model Number

Product Number

Serial Number

ST 324

970528901

061522D000001 to 111522DXXXXXX

 

970528902

 

ST 327

970529001

061522D000001 to 111522DXXXXXX

 

970529002

 

ST 330

970529101

061522D000001 to 111522DXXXXXX

 

970529102

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snow blowers and contact an authorized Husqvarna Professional Products dealer for a free repair. The dealer locator is available at https://locations.husqvarna.com/us/.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 22 reports where the auger pulley bolt loosened and the drive unexpectedly became engaged. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Husqvarna authorized dealers and various hardware stores nationwide and online at www.husqvarna.com from July 2022 through February 2023 for between $1,350 and $1,800.
Manufacturer(s):
Husqvarna Professional Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-240
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Husqvarna Snow Blower Series ST 330 Model
Husqvarna Recalls Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers Due to Injury Hazard

The recalled 300 series snow blowers can unexpectedly go into drive mode and collide with a consumer, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled EGO Power+ 24” Brushless Hedge Trimmer, Model HT2410
Chervon North America Recalls EGO Power+ Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers Due to Laceration Hazard

The rear switch trigger can fail to rebound after being pressed, which can cause the unit to activate unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Davey DynaDrive Pump with model number location
DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps Recalled Due to Risk of Electric Shock; Manufactured by Davey Water Products

The pumps are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock hazard to the user.

Recalled Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe avalanche shovel
Mammut Sports Group Recalls Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE Avalanche Shovels Due to Risk of Injury or Death

The spring locking mechanism on the recalled avalanche shovels can fail in an emergency excavation of a person buried by an avalanche, posing a risk of injury or death for the buried person.

Recalled Kawasaki FT730V-EFI General Purpose Engine
Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Engines Sold on Ferris and SCAG Riding Lawn Mowers Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The high-pressure fuel line can get damaged by contact with the fuel pump cover, causing a fuel leak that poses burn and fire hazards.

Recalled STIHL iMOW Model RMI 422
STIHL Incorporated Recalls Docking Stations Sold with STIHL iMOW Robotic Lawn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard

The docking station’s printed circuit board can short circuit when exposed to moisture, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product