Hatley USA Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard and Children’s Headbands Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

This recall involves children’s 100% polyester fleece zip-up pajamas and Opalescent Angel Wings Headbands. The pajamas have a hood, two functional front pockets and ribbed wrist and ankle cuffs. The pajamas were sold in children’s sizes 2 through 14 in Black Bear, Moose on Red and Buffalo Plaid prints. The pajamas’ neck label states “Little Blue House,” the size designation and Country of Origin. The recalled pajamas can be identified by tracking numbers 1014970, 1015226, 1016019, 1016490, 1018791, or 1018936. The tracking numbers are located on an inside left side seam label that states “PAL501” followed by the tracking number. The Opalescent Angel Wings Headbands were sold in one size. They are pink with two silver angel’s wings.