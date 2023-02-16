Hatley USA Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard and Children’s Headbands Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children; and the children’s headbands contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 7,640 pajamas and about 300 headbands
Hatley USA at 800-667-5823 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, by email at returns@hatley.com or online at https://www.hatley.com/us_en/pages/recall-notice, https://www.hatley.com and click on “product recall” at the bottom of the page for more information or https://www.littlebluehouse.com/us_en/pages/product-recall-fleece-jumpsuits or https://www.littlebluehouse.com/us_en and click on “product recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s 100% polyester fleece zip-up pajamas and Opalescent Angel Wings Headbands. The pajamas have a hood, two functional front pockets and ribbed wrist and ankle cuffs. The pajamas were sold in children’s sizes 2 through 14 in Black Bear, Moose on Red and Buffalo Plaid prints. The pajamas’ neck label states “Little Blue House,” the size designation and Country of Origin. The recalled pajamas can be identified by tracking numbers 1014970, 1015226, 1016019, 1016490, 1018791, or 1018936. The tracking numbers are located on an inside left side seam label that states “PAL501” followed by the tracking number. The Opalescent Angel Wings Headbands were sold in one size. They are pink with two silver angel’s wings.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled products away from children, stop using them and contact Hatley USA for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the pajamas by cutting them in half, break the headband and send Hatley USA a photo of the destroyed recalled products by email at service@hatley.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Consumers can also return the recalled products to any Hatley USA store. Hatley USA is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Hatley USA Inc., of New York
