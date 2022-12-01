HABA USA Recalls Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek Activity Toys Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards (Recall Alert)

The seam on the activity toy’s house can open, allowing a young child access to the toy’s filling, posing choking and ingestion hazards if placed in the mouth.
HABA USA toll-free at 888-430-0060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@habausa.com or online at https://www.habausa.com/pages/discovery-cubes-animal-hide-seek-recall or http://www.habausa.com and click on the “Recall” tab at the bottom of the page.
This recall involves the Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek activity toys. The toys are in the shape of a house made with multicolored fabric. The toy animals in the house include a fox, a hedgehog and a mouse. The toys have different pockets and rings. The model number 306684 can be found on the sewn in label inside the house and on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from the child, cut the toy in half with a pair of scissors, take a photo of it, and discard it in the household trash. Contact HABA to receive a $30 refund or gift card. Email a photo documenting that the toy has been destroyed, along with your contact information to recall@habausa.com to receive the refund. HABA is contacting all known purchasers.
One consumer report noticed the open seam on the toy’s house. No injuries have been reported.
Habermaass Corp. Inc., dba HABA USA, of Skaneateles, New York
