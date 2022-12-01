 Skip to main content

HABA USA Recalls Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek Activity Toys Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek
  • Recalled Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek
Name of Product:
Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek Activity Toy
Hazard:

The seam on the activity toy’s house can open, allowing a young child access to the toy’s filling, posing choking and ingestion hazards if placed in the mouth.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 01, 2022
Units:

About 800

Consumer Contact

Consumer Contact:

HABA USA toll-free at 888-430-0060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@habausa.com or online at https://www.habausa.com/pages/discovery-cubes-animal-hide-seek-recall or http://www.habausa.com and click on the  “Recall” tab at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek activity toys.  The toys are in the shape of a house made with multicolored fabric.  The toy animals in the house include a fox, a hedgehog and a mouse.  The toys have different pockets and rings. The model number 306684 can be found on the sewn in label inside the house and on the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from the child, cut the toy in half with a pair of scissors, take a photo of it, and discard it in the household trash. Contact HABA to receive a $30 refund or gift card. Email a photo documenting that the toy has been destroyed, along with your contact information to recall@habausa.com to receive the refund. HABA is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

One consumer report noticed the open seam on the toy’s house. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Specialty toy stores nationwide and online at Habausa.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com from August 2022 through October 2022 for about $30.
Importer(s):

Habermaass Corp. Inc., dba HABA USA, of Skaneateles, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-714
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek
HABA USA Recalls Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek Activity Toys Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards (Recall Alert)

The seam on the activity toy’s house can open, allowing a young child access to the toy’s filling, posing choking and ingestion hazards if placed in the mouth.

Recalled Cloud Island™ 4-Piece Plush Toy Set
Target Recalls Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets Due to Choking Hazard

The tires on the toy vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sippy Cup
Green Sprouts Recalls Toddler’s Stainless Steel Bottles and Cups Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Bentex Jersey Leggings Set
Bentex Recalls Children’s Clothing Sets Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard

The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Professor Puzzle rainbow stackers
Children’s Rainbow Stacking Toys Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Manufactured by Professor Puzzle

The toy’s information sticker can become exposed and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled The William Carter Company Infant’s Yellow Footed Fleece Pajamas
The William Carter Company Recalls Infant’s Yellow Footed Fleece Pajamas with Animal Graphic Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazards

Small metal wire pieces can be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product