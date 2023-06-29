H-E-B Recalls Leather Woven Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The backrest and legs can crack and break off when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.
About 1,400
H-E-B toll-free at 855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. For information on this recall, please go online at https://newsroom.heb.com/heb-news/recalls/ or www.heb.com and click on “Product Recalls” on the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves H-E-B’s Haven & Key Leather Woven Chairs, also referred as “Lovina Chairs.” The recalled chairs were sold in black or brown. UPC codes are 4122089244 (black) and 4122091920 (brown). The UPC codes are displayed on the hangtag.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact H-E-B to return the chairs for a full refund. H-E-B is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 11 reports of the chairs cracking or breaking. No injuries have been reported.
HEB Grocery Company LP, of San Antonio, Texas
