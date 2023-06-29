 Skip to main content

H-E-B Recalls Leather Woven Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Haven & Key Leather Woven Chair or “Lovina Chair” (Black)
  • Recalled Haven & Key Leather Woven Chair or “Lovina Chair” (Brown)
Name of Product:
Haven & Key Leather Woven Chairs
Hazard:

The backrest and legs can crack and break off when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 29, 2023
Units:

About 1,400

Consumer Contact

H-E-B toll-free at 855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. For information on this recall, please go online at  https://newsroom.heb.com/heb-news/recalls/ or www.heb.com and click on “Product Recalls” on the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves H-E-B’s Haven & Key Leather Woven Chairs, also referred as “Lovina Chairs.” The recalled chairs were sold in black or brown. UPC codes are 4122089244 (black) and 4122091920 (brown). The UPC codes are displayed on the hangtag.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact H-E-B to return the chairs for a full refund. H-E-B is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 11 reports of the chairs cracking or breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
H‑E‑B stores in Texas and online at www.heb.com from April 2022 through April 2023 for about $300.
Manufacturer(s):
UD Surya Abadi Furniture, of Indonesia
Importer(s):

HEB Grocery Company LP, of San Antonio, Texas

Distributor(s):
HEB Grocery Company LP, of San Antonio, Texas
Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
23-771
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

