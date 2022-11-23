 Skip to main content

Green Sprouts Recalls Toddler’s Stainless Steel Bottles and Cups Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sippy Cup
  • Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup
  • Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottle
Name of Product:
Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups
Hazard:

The recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 23, 2022
Units:

About 10,500

Consumer Contact

Green Sprouts at 800-876-1574 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ContactUs@GreenSprouts.com or online at https://greensproutsbaby.com/pages/swssbrecall or at www.GreenSprouts.com and click on the ”Safety” link at the bottom of the home page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 6 oz and 8 oz Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles with tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985, which can be found on the bottom of the base. The recalled double-walled stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors with one of three closure options: (1) a silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle (2) a silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with colored plastic lid, collar and handle, or (3) a silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap. The tracking number is printed on the bottom base. The bottles were sold in one of two sizes as indicated:

Size

Description

Tracking Number(s)

6 oz

Stainless Steel Sippy Cup

29218V06985 or 35719V06985

6 oz

Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup

33020V06985

8 oz

Stainless Steel Straw Bottle

29218V06985 or 35719V06985

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from children and discard the bottles and cups. Contact Green Sprouts for a full refund in the form of store credit or your money back. Green Sprouts is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of incidents of the bottles’ base breaking off exposing the solder dot. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, www.buybuybaby.com and www.bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2020 through September 2022 for between $14 and $19.
Importer(s):

Green Sprouts Inc., of Asheville, North Carolina

Distributor(s):
Green Sprouts Inc., of Asheville, North Carolina
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-711
Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sippy Cup
