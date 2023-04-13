 Skip to main content

Goumi Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Goumi children’s robes in natural and alabaster color
Name of Product:
Children’s robes
Hazard:

The recalled children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 13, 2023
Units:

About 760

Consumer Contact

Goumi toll-free at 855-464-6864 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at productrecall@goumikids.com or online at https://goumikids.com/pages/productrecall or https://goumikids.com/ and click on “Product Recall” the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s robes. The robes consist of 100% cotton, have two functional front pockets and an attached belt. The robes were gifted in children’s sizes 0 through 6T and in natural and alabaster colors. The sewn-in neck label displays the brand “goumikids” and the robe’s size. The inside tag has the material content, washing instructions and “Made in China, designed in Portland, OR.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact Goumi. Consumers should destroy the robes by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. Consumers should send an image of the destroyed recalled robes to Goumi by email at productrecall@goumikids.com. Upon receipt of the image, consumers will be issued instructions on how to receive a $48 store credit towards a replacement product. Goumi is directly contacting known consumers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Distributed By:
Goumi via direct mailing to consumers in January 2023 as a complimentary gift for Goumi’s loyalty program.
Distributor(s):
Goumi Inc., of Beaverton, Oregon
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-745

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled Goumi children's robes in natural and alabaster color
