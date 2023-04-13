Goumi Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact Goumi. Consumers should destroy the robes by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. Consumers should send an image of the destroyed recalled robes to Goumi by email at productrecall@goumikids.com. Upon receipt of the image, consumers will be issued instructions on how to receive a $48 store credit towards a replacement product. Goumi is directly contacting known consumers directly.