Generac Recalls Portable Generators Due to Serious Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled generators’ fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 64,000
Generac toll-free at 888-391-0503 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.generac.com/GPenhancements or www.generac.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Generac Portable Generators type GP15000E, with model numbers G0057341, G0057342, 005734R1, and 005734R2, and type GP17500E, with model numbers G0057351, G0057352, 005735R1, and 005735R2. “Generac” and the unit type are printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel of the generators. The model number is printed on a label on the heat shield between the engine and alternator of the generator. Consumers can also visit https://www.generac.com/about-us/product-recall-notifications/GP15000-GP17500-recall to see if their specific unit type and model number are included in this recall. Unit type and model numbers include:
|
Unit Type
|
Model Numbers
|
GP15000E
|
G0057341
|
GP17500E
|
G0057351
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact Generac for a free repair kit.
Generac has received reports of 27 incidents of the generators overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened, including three incidents resulting in severe burn injuries.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.