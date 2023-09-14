Generac Recalls Portable Generators Due to Serious Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves Generac Portable Generators type GP15000E, with model numbers G0057341, G0057342, 005734R1, and 005734R2, and type GP17500E, with model numbers G0057351, G0057352, 005735R1, and 005735R2. “Generac” and the unit type are printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel of the generators. The model number is printed on a label on the heat shield between the engine and alternator of the generator. Consumers can also visit https://www.generac.com/about-us/product-recall-notifications/GP15000-GP17500-recall to see if their specific unit type and model number are included in this recall. Unit type and model numbers include: