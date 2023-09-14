 Skip to main content

Generac Recalls Portable Generators Due to Serious Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of Product:
Generac Portable Generators
Hazard:

The recalled generators’ fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 14, 2023
Units:

About 64,000

Consumer Contact

Generac toll-free at 888-391-0503 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.generac.com/GPenhancements or www.generac.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Generac Portable Generators type GP15000E, with model numbers G0057341, G0057342, 005734R1, and 005734R2, and type GP17500E, with model numbers G0057351, G0057352, 005735R1, and 005735R2. “Generac” and the unit type are printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel of the generators. The model number is printed on a label on the heat shield between the engine and alternator of the generator. Consumers can also visit https://www.generac.com/about-us/product-recall-notifications/GP15000-GP17500-recall to see if their specific unit type and model number are included in this recall. Unit type and model numbers include:

Unit Type

Model Numbers

GP15000E 

G0057341
G0057342
005734R1
005734R2

GP17500E 

G0057351
G0057352
005735R1
005735R2
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Generac has received reports of 27 incidents of the generators overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened, including three incidents resulting in severe burn injuries.

Sold At:
Major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and on various websites from April 2011 through June 2023 for between $3,300 and $3,650.
Manufacturer(s):
Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-288

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.






