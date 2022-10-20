 Skip to main content

Gel Blaster Recalls Gel Blaster SURGE Model 1.0 Toy Guns Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Gel Blaster SURGE Model 1.0
Name of Product:
Gel Blaster SURGE 1.0 toy guns
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery pack inside the handle can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 20, 2022
Units:

About 62,700

Consumer Contact

Gel Blaster toll-free at 844-435-5387 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email recall@gelblaster.com, or online at https://gelblaster.com/pages/safety-recall or www.gelblaster.com, and click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gel Blaster SURGE Model 1.0. The gel blaster has a white body and is gray around the handle. The word “SURGE” is printed in orange on the side. A pineapple-shaped hopper that holds the gellets attaches on the top and a black on/off switch is located at the back of the blaster.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Gel Blaster SURGE Model 1.0 and contact Gel Blaster to receive a prepaid mailer to return the product and receive a full refund. Gel Blaster is contacting known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Gel Blaster has received 30 reports of smoking or fire near the handle of the gel blaster where the lithium-ion battery is located. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:
D2 LLC in Wimberley, Texas; Hey! Joy - Toy Store in Garden City, N.Y., Bloomington, Minn. and Orlando, Fla.; Learning Tree in Prairie Village, Kan.; Kitty Hawk stores along the East Coast and other stores nationwide and online at www.kittyhawk.com, www.heyjoytoystore.com, www.learningtreetoys.com, www.gelblaster.com, www.kickstarter.com and www.amazon.com from August 2020 through October 2021 for about $60.
Manufacturer(s):
Gel Blaster LLC, of Austin, Texas
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-019
