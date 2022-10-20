Gel Blaster Recalls Gel Blaster SURGE Model 1.0 Toy Guns Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion battery pack inside the handle can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.
About 62,700
Gel Blaster toll-free at 844-435-5387 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email recall@gelblaster.com, or online at https://gelblaster.com/pages/safety-recall or www.gelblaster.com, and click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Gel Blaster SURGE Model 1.0. The gel blaster has a white body and is gray around the handle. The word “SURGE” is printed in orange on the side. A pineapple-shaped hopper that holds the gellets attaches on the top and a black on/off switch is located at the back of the blaster.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Gel Blaster SURGE Model 1.0 and contact Gel Blaster to receive a prepaid mailer to return the product and receive a full refund. Gel Blaster is contacting known purchasers directly.
Gel Blaster has received 30 reports of smoking or fire near the handle of the gel blaster where the lithium-ion battery is located. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.