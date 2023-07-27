GAF Energy Recalls Timberline Solar Energy Shingles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Remedy:

GAF Energy will replace all jumper modules and check the electrical components of each solar shingle for defects, and repair free of charge. GAF Energy has been remotely shutting off impacted systems until the remediation is complete and consumers will be compensated for monetary losses due to the loss of solar energy generation during that time. GAF Energy is contacting known owners of the energy shingles directly by phone to schedule the repair and replacement of the recalled jumper modules and affected electrical components. If consumers have not been contacted by GAF Energy, they should contact their installers to determine if their solar energy shingles’ components are recalled.