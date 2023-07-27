 Skip to main content

GAF Energy Recalls Timberline Solar Energy Shingles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Timberline Solar Energy Shingles
Hazard:

The electrical components in the solar energy shingles can malfunction, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 27, 2023
Units:

About 2,100

Consumer Contact

GAF Energy toll-free at 888-838-5567 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.gaf.energy/important-safety-message/ or https://www.gaf.energy/ and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TLS-1 jumper modules and TLS-1 energy shingles that were installed as part of a residential solar energy system. The energy shingles are roof mounted and measure about 64 inches by 17 inches by 1 inch. They weigh about 10 pounds.

Remedy:

GAF Energy will replace all jumper modules and check the electrical components of each solar shingle for defects, and repair free of charge. GAF Energy has been remotely shutting off impacted systems until the remediation is complete and consumers will be compensated for monetary losses due to the loss of solar energy generation during that time. GAF Energy is contacting known owners of the energy shingles directly by phone to schedule the repair and replacement of the recalled jumper modules and affected electrical components. If consumers have not been contacted by GAF Energy, they should contact their installers to determine if their solar energy shingles’ components are recalled.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of fire and five reports of thermal incidents resulting in property damage, including damage to the roof deck. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
GAF direct sales to and through installing contractors in select states from November 2021 through April 2023. The recalled shingles were sold as part of solar systems that range in price from $40,000 to $100,000.
Manufacturer(s):
GAF Energy LLC, of San Jose, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-777
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

