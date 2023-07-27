GAF Energy Recalls Timberline Solar Energy Shingles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The electrical components in the solar energy shingles can malfunction, posing a fire hazard.
About 2,100
GAF Energy toll-free at 888-838-5567 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.gaf.energy/important-safety-message/ or https://www.gaf.energy/ and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves TLS-1 jumper modules and TLS-1 energy shingles that were installed as part of a residential solar energy system. The energy shingles are roof mounted and measure about 64 inches by 17 inches by 1 inch. They weigh about 10 pounds.
GAF Energy will replace all jumper modules and check the electrical components of each solar shingle for defects, and repair free of charge. GAF Energy has been remotely shutting off impacted systems until the remediation is complete and consumers will be compensated for monetary losses due to the loss of solar energy generation during that time. GAF Energy is contacting known owners of the energy shingles directly by phone to schedule the repair and replacement of the recalled jumper modules and affected electrical components. If consumers have not been contacted by GAF Energy, they should contact their installers to determine if their solar energy shingles’ components are recalled.
The firm has received one report of fire and five reports of thermal incidents resulting in property damage, including damage to the roof deck. No injuries have been reported.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
