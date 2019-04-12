 Skip to main content

Fisher-Price Reannounces Recall of 4.7 Million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers; At Least Eight Deaths Occurred After Recall

  • Recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleeper
Name of Product:
All models of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers
Hazard:

Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 09, 2023
Units:

About 4.7 million (The original recall was announced on April 12, 2019.)

Consumer Contact

Fisher-Price online at Rock 'n Play recall  or www.mattel.com and click on “Recall & Safety” or toll-free at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

All Rock ‘n Play Sleepers

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the Rock ‘n Play immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.  It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Incidents/Injuries:

On April 12, 2019, at the time the original recall was announced, over 30 fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. Since the recall, approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported, which includes at least 8 fatalities that were reported to have occurred after the initial recall announcement.  Approximately 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the products. Fisher-Price notes that in some of the reports, it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rock ‘n Play Sleeper. 

Sold At:
Major stores nationwide including Walmart, Target, and online at Amazon from September 2009 through April 2019 for between $40 and $149.
Importer(s):

Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, New York

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-088
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleeper
Fisher-Price Reannounces Recall of 4.7 Million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers; At Least Eight Deaths Occurred After Recall

Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Recalled Kids2 Rocking Sleeper
Kids2 Reannounces Recall of 694,000 Rocking Sleepers; Four Additional Deaths After Recall

Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Recalled P.J. Salvage pajama set in camo print in olive
P.J. Salvage Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket – Unicorn – White
Target Recalls Children’s Pillowfort Weighted Blankets Due to Asphyxiation Hazard; Two Fatalities Reported

A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

Recalled Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Cream
Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Creams Recalled Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com; Risk of Poisoning; Imported by Liu Xianli

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The tattoo numbing cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they ingest it.

Recalled Crate and Barrel Thornhill Dark Brown and Natural Baby Crib
Crate And Barrel Recalls Thornhill Baby Cribs Due to Fall and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

The mattress support pins can become loose or not fit properly causing the mattress to fall, posing a fall hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product