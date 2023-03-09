Fantasia Trading Recalls Anker Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion batteries in the recalled power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 42,000 (In addition, about 620 were sold in Canada)
Fantasia Trading at 800-988-7973 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@anker.com or online at online at www.anker.com and click on “Voluntary Recall Information” located at the top of the page or go to www.anker.com/a1366-recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Anker 535 Mobile Power Banks (PowerCore 20k) with model number A1366. The power bank can be used to charge multiple devices from laptops, tablets or phones with a 30W maximum output. The mobile power bank comes with two USB cables and in a variety of colors. The power bank measures about 3 inches wide, 6 inches long and 1 inch deep. Anker is engraved on the front and the model number A1366 is on the back of the power bank.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Fantasia Trading to receive a full refund as well as instructions for properly disposing of lithium-ion batteries according to local and state regulations. Fantasia Trading and its retailers are notifying all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 10 reports of incidents involving overheating, including one report of minor injuries.
Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
Fantasia Trading LLC, of Ontario, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
