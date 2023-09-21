 Skip to main content

FXI Recalls Novaform ComfortGrande and DreamAway Mattresses Due to Risk of Mold Exposure; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled ComfortGrande 14” Mattress
  • Recalled DreamAway 8” Mattress
Name of Product:
Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch Mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses could have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process allowing mold to develop and posing a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
September 21, 2023
Units:

About 48,000

Consumer Contact

FXI Inc. toll-free at 888-886-2057 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at https://novaformcomfort.com/pages/recall or https://novaformcomfort.com and click Product Recall on the site for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses. The ComfortGrande 14-inch mattress has a blue base with “Novaform” printed in white letters. The DreamAway 8-inch mattress has a gray base with “Novaform” printed in white letters. The item number is printed on the mattress box and on the law tag attached to the mattress. Only mattresses with the following model/item numbers and manufactured at FXI’s San Bernardino, California facility between January 2, 2023 and April 28, 2023 are included in the recall (this information can be found on the law tag attached to the mattress): 

ComfortGrande 14" Mattress

 

ITM/ART #

Price

King

1413200

$700 

Cal King

1413201

$700

Queen

1413202

$580

Full

1413203

$500

Twin

1413204

$400

King

1413200

$750

Queen

1413202

$600

 

DreamAway 8" Mattress

 

ITM/ART #

Price

Twin

1698562

$160

Full

1698564

$210

Twin

1698562

$150

Full

1698564

$200
Remedy:

Consumers should contact FXI to receive a full refund or a free replacement mattress including free delivery of the new mattress and pick up and disposal of the recalled mattress. Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 541 reports of mold on the mattresses. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively at Costco stores in the Northwest United States and in the San Francisco Bay area and online at www.costco.com from January 2023 through June 2023 for between $150 and $750.
Manufacturer(s):
FXI Inc., of Radnor, Pennsylvania
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-793
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

