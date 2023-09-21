FXI Recalls Novaform ComfortGrande and DreamAway Mattresses Due to Risk of Mold Exposure; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses. The ComfortGrande 14-inch mattress has a blue base with “Novaform” printed in white letters. The DreamAway 8-inch mattress has a gray base with “Novaform” printed in white letters. The item number is printed on the mattress box and on the law tag attached to the mattress. Only mattresses with the following model/item numbers and manufactured at FXI’s San Bernardino, California facility between January 2, 2023 and April 28, 2023 are included in the recall (this information can be found on the law tag attached to the mattress):

ComfortGrande 14" Mattress ITM/ART # Price King 1413200 $700 Cal King 1413201 $700 Queen 1413202 $580 Full 1413203 $500 Twin 1413204 $400 King 1413200 $750 Queen 1413202 $600