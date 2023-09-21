FXI Recalls Novaform ComfortGrande and DreamAway Mattresses Due to Risk of Mold Exposure; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

The mattresses could have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process allowing mold to develop and posing a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.
About 48,000
FXI Inc. toll-free at 888-886-2057 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at https://novaformcomfort.com/pages/recall or https://novaformcomfort.com and click Product Recall on the site for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses. The ComfortGrande 14-inch mattress has a blue base with “Novaform” printed in white letters. The DreamAway 8-inch mattress has a gray base with “Novaform” printed in white letters. The item number is printed on the mattress box and on the law tag attached to the mattress. Only mattresses with the following model/item numbers and manufactured at FXI’s San Bernardino, California facility between January 2, 2023 and April 28, 2023 are included in the recall (this information can be found on the law tag attached to the mattress):
|
ComfortGrande 14" Mattress
|
|
ITM/ART #
|
Price
|
King
|
1413200
|
$700
|
Cal King
|
1413201
|
$700
|
Queen
|
1413202
|
$580
|
Full
|
1413203
|
$500
|
Twin
|
1413204
|
$400
|
King
|
1413200
|
$750
|
Queen
|
1413202
|
$600
|
DreamAway 8" Mattress
|
|
ITM/ART #
|
Price
|
Twin
|
1698562
|
$160
|
Full
|
1698564
|
$210
|
Twin
|
1698562
|
$150
|
Full
|
1698564
|
$200
Consumers should contact FXI to receive a full refund or a free replacement mattress including free delivery of the new mattress and pick up and disposal of the recalled mattress. Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 541 reports of mold on the mattresses. No injuries have been reported.
