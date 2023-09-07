Emporia Recalls North America Smart Plugs Due to Electric Shock Hazard

The recalled smart plugs are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock to the user.
About 80,000
Emporia toll-free at 844-367-6742 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@emporiaenergy.com or online at www.emporiaenergy.com/recall or www.emporiaenergy.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Emporia’s North America Smart Plugs. The smart plugs have a white finish exterior. Emporia is printed on the front. The plugs allow consumers to monitor the energy use and control most home appliances with the Emporia App, including fans, lamps, humidifiers, and other electronics from a smartphone. This recall only affects the 120V North American plugs, the 240V EU. They measure approximately 3-1/2 inches wide, 1-1/2 inches high, and 1 inch deep. The smart plugs were sold individually or in multi-packs.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled smart plugs and contact Emporia to receive a full refund or a free replacement smart plug. Emporia will remotely disable the smart plug and consumers should discard the smart plug. The smart plug must be connected to the internet for remote disabling process to be effective. Consumers unable to connect to the internet to allow the remote disabling process can ship the item back to Emporia at no cost. Once the smart plug is disabled or returned to Emporia, a free replacement smart plug or a full refund will be issued.
The firm has received two reports that the plugs were not properly grounded causing the units not to operate. No injuries have been reported.
Emporia Energy Corp., of Littleton, Colorado
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.