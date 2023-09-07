 Skip to main content

Emporia Recalls North America Smart Plugs Due to Electric Shock Hazard

Name of Product:
Emporia Smart Plugs
Hazard:

The recalled smart plugs are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
September 07, 2023
Units:

About 80,000

Consumer Contact

Emporia toll-free at 844-367-6742 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@emporiaenergy.com or online at www.emporiaenergy.com/recall or www.emporiaenergy.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Emporia’s North America Smart Plugs. The smart plugs have a white finish exterior. Emporia is printed on the front. The plugs allow consumers to monitor the energy use and control most home appliances with the Emporia App, including fans, lamps, humidifiers, and other electronics from a smartphone. This recall only affects the 120V North American plugs, the 240V EU. They measure approximately 3-1/2 inches wide, 1-1/2 inches high, and 1 inch deep. The smart plugs were sold individually or in multi-packs.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled smart plugs and contact Emporia to receive a full refund or a free replacement smart plug. Emporia will remotely disable the smart plug and consumers should discard the smart plug. The smart plug must be connected to the internet for remote disabling process to be effective. Consumers unable to connect to the internet to allow the remote disabling process can ship the item back to Emporia at no cost. Once the smart plug is disabled or returned to Emporia, a free replacement smart plug or a full refund will be issued.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports that the plugs were not properly grounded causing the units not to operate. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at shopemporiaenergy.com and Amazon.com from July 2022 through May 2023 for between $12 and $35.
Importer(s):

Emporia Energy Corp., of Littleton, Colorado

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-274
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

