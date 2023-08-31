Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Cooktops Due to Risk of Gas Leak, Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves all Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 30-inch 4 Burner Gas Cooktops (model FFGC3026SS) and Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 36-inch 5 Burner Gas Cooktops (model FFGC3626SS) with control knobs with black shafts. The model number and serial number are located on a label on the underside of the unit. The cooktops have “FRIGIDAIRE” on the front, lower left corner. The following serial numbers are included in this recall:

Model Numbers Serial Numbers Serial Numbers FFGC3026SS 1F00590006 through 1F11090155 3F53705075 through 3F01309052 FFGC3626SS 1F00590020 through 1F10390342 3F53703455 through 3F00806110

To determine whether their cooktop is included in the recall, consumers should visit www.cooktopknobrecall.com and input the model and serial number.