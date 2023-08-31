Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Cooktops Due to Risk of Gas Leak, Fire Hazard

Plastic control knobs with a black shaft on the cooktop can crack or break during use, posing a risk of gas leak, fire hazard.
About 77,000
Online at www.Cooktopknobrecall.com or online at www.Frigidaire.com and click “Recall Information” under the “Owner Support” tab at the top of the homepage or under Customer Service at the bottom of the homepage for more information or by phone at 800-314-3998 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET or via email at cooktopknobrecall@electrolux.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 30-inch 4 Burner Gas Cooktops (model FFGC3026SS) and Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 36-inch 5 Burner Gas Cooktops (model FFGC3626SS) with control knobs with black shafts. The model number and serial number are located on a label on the underside of the unit. The cooktops have “FRIGIDAIRE” on the front, lower left corner. The following serial numbers are included in this recall:
|Model Numbers
|Serial Numbers
|Serial Numbers
|FFGC3026SS
|1F00590006 through 1F11090155
|3F53705075 through 3F01309052
|FFGC3626SS
|1F00590020 through 1F10390342
|3F53703455 through 3F00806110
To determine whether their cooktop is included in the recall, consumers should visit www.cooktopknobrecall.com and input the model and serial number.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cooktops, check for plastic control knobs with a black shaft and contact Electrolux Group for a free set of replacement knobs. Consumers can continue to use knobs with a chrome-colored shaft. The firm is contacting known purchasers directly.
Electrolux has received 63 reports of the control knobs cracking or breaking, including one minor injury from a gas leak and one report of fire.
Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina
