Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Cooktops Due to Risk of Gas Leak, Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Stainless Steel 30-inch 4 Burner Gas Cooktop
  • Recalled Stainless Steel 36-inch 5 Burner Gas Cooktop
  • Recalled Control Knob with Black Shaft and Replacement Control Knob with Chrome Shaft
Name of Product:
Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 30-inch 4 Burner and 36-inch 5 Burner Gas Cooktops
Hazard:

Plastic control knobs with a black shaft on the cooktop can crack or break during use, posing a risk of gas leak, fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 31, 2023
Units:

About 77,000

Consumer Contact

Online at www.Cooktopknobrecall.com or online at www.Frigidaire.com and click “Recall Information” under the “Owner Support” tab at the top of the homepage or under Customer Service at the bottom of the homepage for more information or by phone at 800-314-3998 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET or via email at cooktopknobrecall@electrolux.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 30-inch 4 Burner Gas Cooktops (model FFGC3026SS) and Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 36-inch 5 Burner Gas Cooktops (model FFGC3626SS) with control knobs with black shafts. The model number and serial number are located on a label on the underside of the unit. The cooktops have “FRIGIDAIRE” on the front, lower left corner. The following serial numbers are included in this recall: 

Model Numbers Serial Numbers Serial Numbers
FFGC3026SS 1F00590006 through 1F11090155 3F53705075 through 3F01309052
FFGC3626SS 1F00590020 through 1F10390342 3F53703455 through 3F00806110

To determine whether their cooktop is included in the recall, consumers should visit www.cooktopknobrecall.com and input the model and serial number.  

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cooktops, check for plastic control knobs with a black shaft and contact Electrolux Group for a free set of replacement knobs. Consumers can continue to use knobs with a chrome-colored shaft.  The firm is contacting known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Electrolux has received 63 reports of the control knobs cracking or breaking, including one minor injury from a gas leak and one report of fire.

Sold At:
Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide from March 2016 through April 2022 for about $1,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina
Importer(s):

Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
China and Thailand
Recall number:
23-269

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Report an unsafe product