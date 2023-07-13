ECR International Recalls Gas-Fired Hot Water Residential Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

The recalled residential boilers can be missing the flue inspection cover plate, posing a risk of exposure to combustion flue gasses and a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.
About 1,745
ECR International at 800-241-5501 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday thru Friday, by email at ecrcustomerservice@ecrinternational.com, or online at www.ecrrecall.com or www.ecrinternational.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
This recall involves gas-fired hot water residential boilers with brand names Dunkirk, Utica Boilers, Utica Heating, Pennco, Green Mountain and Columbia and with model numbers DXL-K, MGB-K, UH15B-K, 15B-K, GMGW-K, or MCB-K respectively. The boilers are blue and/or gray in color, 32-inches tall, 13- to 27-inches wide and 26-inches deep. The model and serial numbers are located on the boiler rating plate in the front left corner of the top panel. The following models and serial numbers are included in the recall:
|
Brand Name
|
Boiler Model Number
|
Serial Number Range
|
Dunkirk
|
DXL-K:
DXL-060K
|
Serial Number Range:
392201652s thru 402202738s
012302567s and 012302571s
|
Utica Boilers
|
MGB-K:
MGB-060K
|
Serial Number Range:
402200481s thru 402202693s
012302268s thru 012302566s
|
Columbia
|
MCB-K:
MCB-060K
|
Serial Number Range:
402201449s thru 402202214s
|
Utica Heating
|
UH15B-K:
UH15B-060K
|
Serial Number Range:
392201654s thru 402202800s
012302274s thru 012303099s
|
Pennco
|
15B-K:
15B-060K
|
Serial Number Range:
392202597s thru 402202806s
012301918s thru 012303055s
|
Green Mountain
|
GMGW-K:
GMGW-060K
|
Serial Number Range:
392201653s thru 402202686s
012301924s thru 012301961s
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gas-fired hot water residential boilers and contact ECR International to arrange for a free inspection and repair in the form of a free installation of the inspection cover plate, if missing.
None reported
