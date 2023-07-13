 Skip to main content

ECR International Recalls Gas-Fired Hot Water Residential Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

  • Recalled Dunkirk gas-fired hot water residential boiler
  • Recalled Utica Boilers gas-fired hot water residential boiler
  • Recalled Columbia gas-fired hot water residential boiler
  • Recalled Utica Heating gas-fired hot water residential boiler
  • Recalled Pennco gas-fired hot water residential boiler
  • Recalled Green Mountain gas-fired hot water residential boiler
Name of Product:
Gas-fired hot water residential boilers
Hazard:

The recalled residential boilers can be missing the flue inspection cover plate, posing a risk of exposure to combustion flue gasses and a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 13, 2023
Units:

About 1,745

Consumer Contact

ECR International at 800-241-5501 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday thru Friday, by email at ecrcustomerservice@ecrinternational.com, or online at www.ecrrecall.com or www.ecrinternational.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves gas-fired hot water residential boilers with brand names Dunkirk, Utica Boilers, Utica Heating, Pennco, Green Mountain and Columbia and with model numbers DXL-K, MGB-K, UH15B-K, 15B-K, GMGW-K, or MCB-K respectively. The boilers are blue and/or gray in color, 32-inches tall, 13- to 27-inches wide and 26-inches deep. The model and serial numbers are located on the boiler rating plate in the front left corner of the top panel. The following models and serial numbers are included in the recall: 

 

Brand Name

Boiler Model Number

Serial Number Range

Dunkirk

DXL-K:

DXL-060K
DXL-095K
DXL-120K
DXL-150K
DXL-175K
DXL-205K
DXL-235K

Serial Number Range:

392201652s thru 402202738s

012302567s and 012302571s

Utica Boilers

MGB-K:

MGB-060K
MGB-095K
MGB-120K
MGB-150K
MGB-175K
MGB-205K
MGB-235K

Serial Number Range:

402200481s thru 402202693s

012302268s thru 012302566s

Columbia

MCB-K:

MCB-060K
MCB-095K
MCB-120K
MCB-150K
MCB-175K
MCB-205K
MCB-235K

Serial Number Range:

402201449s thru 402202214s

Utica Heating

UH15B-K:

UH15B-060K
UH15B-095K
UH15B-120K
UH15B-150K
UH15B-175K
UH15B-205K
UH15B-235K

Serial Number Range:

392201654s thru 402202800s

012302274s thru 012303099s

Pennco

15B-K:

15B-060K
15B-095K
15B-120K
15B-150K
15B-175K
15B-205K
15B-235K

Serial Number Range:

392202597s thru 402202806s

012301918s thru 012303055s

Green Mountain

GMGW-K:

GMGW-060K
GMGW-095K
GMGW-120K
GMGW-150K
GMGW-175K
GMGW-205K
GMGW-235K

Serial Number Range:

392201653s thru 402202686s

012301924s thru 012301961s

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gas-fired hot water residential boilers and contact ECR International to arrange for a free inspection and repair in the form of a free installation of the inspection cover plate, if missing.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Wholesale distributors mainly in the Midwest and Northeast from December 2022 through May 2023 for between $2,000 and $4,000.
Manufacturer(s):
ECR International Inc., of Utica, New York
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-243
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

