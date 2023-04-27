 Skip to main content

Diamond Visions Recalls Plush Monkey Toys Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Screaming Plush Monkey
Name of Product:
Screaming Plush Monkey Toys
Hazard:

The eyes on the toy can detach, posing a small part choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 27, 2023
Units:

About 6,000

Consumer Contact

Diamond Visions at 866-600-0722 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at jheinzel@diamond-visions.com, or online at https://diamond-visions.com/recall-notice/ or www.diamond-visions.com and click on “recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Screaming Plush Monkeys in brown, blue and pink. The monkeys are 23 inches long and make a scream-like sound when the front paw is pressed. The front paws of the plush monkey have Velcro so that the monkey’s arms can be wrapped around a consumer’s neck. Model TM-3280 and Diamond Visions, Inc. are printed on a tag on the monkey.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact Diamond Visions for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Independent hardware and variety stores nationwide from September 2021 through November 2022 for about $6.
Importer(s):

Diamond Visions Inc., of Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-194

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

