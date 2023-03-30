Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings Due to Fall Hazard

The swing seat restraint straps can break, posing a fall hazard to young children.
About 43,380
Delta Enterprise Corp. at 800-377-3777 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at recall@deltachildren.com or online at https://www.deltachildren.com/pages/kids-swing-recall or www.deltachildren.com and click on “Recall Center” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing with model numbers SW86508MM, SW86516MN, SW86575MM, SW86576MN and SW86577PW. The model number is printed on a Delta Children’s label with a blue heart on the bottom of the swing. The swings are made of plastic and have a bucket seat with a three-point safety harness and a high back that has a silhouette of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse or PAW Patrol on top. The swings measure 16 inches wide by 10.8 inches deep and 22.2 inches high. Included rope measures 36 inches from the top of the swing. The swing is recommended for children ages 9 months through 4 years old and holds up to 50 pounds.
Consumers should immediately stop using the 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings and contact Delta Enterprise Corp for free replacement straps.
The firm has received seven reports of swing seat restraint straps breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Delta Enterprise Corp., of New York
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.