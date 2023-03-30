 Skip to main content

Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Mickey Mouse 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing
  • Recalled Minnie Mouse 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing
  • Recalled PAW Patrol 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing
Name of Product:
2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings
Hazard:

The swing seat restraint straps can break, posing a fall hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 30, 2023
Units:

About 43,380

Consumer Contact

Delta Enterprise Corp. at 800-377-3777 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at recall@deltachildren.com or online at https://www.deltachildren.com/pages/kids-swing-recall or www.deltachildren.com and click on “Recall Center” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing with model numbers SW86508MM, SW86516MN, SW86575MM, SW86576MN and SW86577PW. The model number is printed on a Delta Children’s label with a blue heart on the bottom of the swing. The swings are made of plastic and have a bucket seat with a three-point safety harness and a high back that has a silhouette of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse or PAW Patrol on top. The swings measure 16 inches wide by 10.8 inches deep and 22.2 inches high. Included rope measures 36 inches from the top of the swing. The swing is recommended for children ages 9 months through 4 years old and holds up to 50 pounds.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings and contact Delta Enterprise Corp for free replacement straps.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of swing seat restraint straps breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com and www.deltachildren.com from March 2022 through October 2022 for between $20 and $33.
Importer(s):

Delta Enterprise Corp., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-170
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

