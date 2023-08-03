Daikin Comfort Technologies Recalls Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps Due to Burn and Fire Hazards (Recall Alert)

The DigiAir module compressor can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.
About 62,100 (In addition, about 302 were sold in Canada)
DCT toll-free at 844-309-1141 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com/digi-air-recall or https://www.amana-ptac.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.
This recall involves Amana-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps (PTACs) assembled with “DigiAir” modules. DigiAir modules are factory-installed make-up air systems with configurable dehumidification. The recalled units are beige and have a model number that begins with PMH or PMC. Amana is printed on the unit’s control cover and the model number is on the label located below the control board.
Consumers should contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, L.P. (DCT) for instructions on disabling the DigiAir compressor in the recalled PTACs and to arrange for the free repair of the unit by a qualified technician. DCT is contacting all known purchasers directly.
DCT has received 52 reports of incidents with the “DigiAir” compressor, including 10 that resulted in fires. No injuries have been reported.
