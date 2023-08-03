 Skip to main content

Daikin Comfort Technologies Recalls Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps Due to Burn and Fire Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Amana PTAC unit
  • Recalled units have a model number that begins with PMH or PMC
  • Label location
Name of Product:
Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners/Heat Pumps (PTACs) equipped with “DigiAir” modules
Hazard:

The DigiAir module compressor can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 03, 2023
Units:

About 62,100 (In addition, about 302 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DCT toll-free at 844-309-1141 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com/digi-air-recall or https://www.amana-ptac.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Amana-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps (PTACs) assembled with “DigiAir” modules. DigiAir modules are factory-installed make-up air systems with configurable dehumidification. The recalled units are beige and have a model number that begins with PMH or PMC. Amana is printed on the unit’s control cover and the model number is on the label located below the control board.

Remedy:

Consumers should contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, L.P. (DCT) for instructions on disabling the DigiAir compressor in the recalled PTACs and to arrange for the free repair of the unit by a qualified technician. DCT is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

DCT has received 52 reports of incidents with the “DigiAir” compressor, including 10 that resulted in fires. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Through direct sales and heating and cooling dealers nationwide from May 2015 through January 2023 for between $1,200 and $1,400.
Manufacturer(s):
Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P. (DCT), of Houston, Texas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-779
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

