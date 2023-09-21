 Skip to main content

DR Power Equipment Recalls DR Power Chipper Shredders Due to Laceration Hazard

  • CS3 Recalled DR PRO XL501 Chipper Shredder (drive side view)
  • CS3 Recalled DR PRO XL501 Chipper Shredder (hopper side view)
  • CS4 Recalled DR Power PRO 410 Chipper Shredder (front view)
  • CS4 Recalled DR Power PRO 410 Chipper Shredder (side view)
  • CS4 Recalled DR Power PREMIER 310 Chipper Shredder (front view)
  • CS4 Recalled DR Power PREMIER 310 Chipper Shredder (side view)
Name of Product:
DR Power Chipper Shredders
Hazard:

Pieces of metal can come loose from inside the shredder’s housing and be ejected, posing a laceration hazard. Also, the hopper can become detached from the shredder, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
September 21, 2023
Units:

About 5,900 (In addition, about 90 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DR Power at 800-550-4845 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@DRPower.com or online at http://lvtbrc.com/ or www.drpower.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves DR Power Equipment Chipper Shredders with model numbers CS35050BEN, CS35050BENR, CS35050BENSD, CS35150BEN, CS35150BENR, CS35150BENSD, CS35150DEN, CS45040DMN, CS45040DEN, CS45040DENR, CS45040DMNR, CS43030DMN and CS43030DMNR. For model numbers beginning CS3, the model number is on the side of the unit. For model numbers beginning CS4, the model and serial numbers are printed on a white label located on the base of the machine to the left of the engine manual start handle. The chippers were sold in orange and black with a funnel at the top to shred brush.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chipper shredders and contact DR Power Equipment to receive a full refund or a free repair including shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 79 reports of parts coming loose inside the housing of the chipper shredder or pieces of metal ejecting, including two reports of injuries. The firm has received three reports of hoppers unexpectedly detaching from the chipper shredder, including one minor abrasion injury.  

Sold At:
Authorized DR Power Equipment dealers nationwide and online at drpower.com. Model numbers beginning with CS3 were sold September 2019 through August 2023 for between $3,000 and $3,800. Model numbers beginning with CS4 were sold August 2022 through July 2023 for between $945 and $1,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin
Distributor(s):
DR Power Equipment, of South Burlington, Vermont
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-291
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

CS3 Recalled DR PRO XL501 Chipper Shredder (drive side view)
DR Power Equipment Recalls DR Power Chipper Shredders Due to Laceration Hazard

Pieces of metal can come loose from inside the shredder’s housing and be ejected, posing a laceration hazard. Also, the hopper can become detached from the shredder, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Insignia fire table with lava rock fill (30 inch), Model NS-PFT30BK03
Best Buy Recalls Insignia and Yardbird Fire Tables with Lava Rocks Due to Burn and Impact Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The lava rocks can split and eject from the fire table, posing burn and impact injury hazards.

Recalled Honda GCV170/200 G5B Pressure Washer Engine
American Honda Motor Recalls Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines Due to Injury Hazard

The improperly manufactured camshafts in the engines can cause the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling to start, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled MSA 300 Chain Saw
STIHL Recalls MSA 300 Chain Saws Due to Laceration Hazard

The chain saw can take longer to brake than expected, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Foldable Bistro Set Chairs in beige
TJX Recalls Foldable Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Maggie’s Farm Bed Bug & Flea Killer
Maggie's Farm Recalls Aerosol Bed Bug & Flea Killer Cans Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The pressurized aerosol bed bug and flea killer cans can rupture and expel shrapnel, posing injury and laceration hazards to consumers. In addition, leakage of contents can pose a risk of skin and eye irritation upon contact.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product