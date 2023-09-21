DR Power Equipment Recalls DR Power Chipper Shredders Due to Laceration Hazard

Pieces of metal can come loose from inside the shredder’s housing and be ejected, posing a laceration hazard. Also, the hopper can become detached from the shredder, posing a laceration hazard.
About 5,900 (In addition, about 90 were sold in Canada)
DR Power at 800-550-4845 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@DRPower.com or online at http://lvtbrc.com/ or www.drpower.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DR Power Equipment Chipper Shredders with model numbers CS35050BEN, CS35050BENR, CS35050BENSD, CS35150BEN, CS35150BENR, CS35150BENSD, CS35150DEN, CS45040DMN, CS45040DEN, CS45040DENR, CS45040DMNR, CS43030DMN and CS43030DMNR. For model numbers beginning CS3, the model number is on the side of the unit. For model numbers beginning CS4, the model and serial numbers are printed on a white label located on the base of the machine to the left of the engine manual start handle. The chippers were sold in orange and black with a funnel at the top to shred brush.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chipper shredders and contact DR Power Equipment to receive a full refund or a free repair including shipping.
The firm has received 79 reports of parts coming loose inside the housing of the chipper shredder or pieces of metal ejecting, including two reports of injuries. The firm has received three reports of hoppers unexpectedly detaching from the chipper shredder, including one minor abrasion injury.
