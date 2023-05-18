 Skip to main content

Cycle Force Recalls Adult Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Ventura helmet model number 731434 in white carbon
  • Recalled Ventura helmet model number 731434 in white carbon (rear view)
  • Recalled Ventura helmet model 731436 in neon yellow
  • Recalled Ventura helmet model number 733192 in white/orange
  • Recalled Ventura helmet model number 733194 in white/pink
  • Recalled Ventura helmet model number 733194 in white/pink (rear view)
  • Sticker inside helmet shows model number (731434, 731436, 733192 or 733194)
  • Sticker inside helmet shows production month/year (October 2017 through January 2023)
Name of Product:
Ventura Adult Bike Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirement of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 18, 2023
Units:

About 1,750

Consumer Contact

Cycle Force toll-free at 877-245-3243 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at bikeaid@cyclefg.com or online at www.bikeaidonline.com/recall-ventura-sport-helmet or www.bikeaidonline.com and click on “RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ventura Safety Adult Bike Helmets in size Medium (M), fitting a head circumference of about 21¼ to 22¾ inches, with model numbers 731434, 731436, 733192 or 733194. The model numbers are located on a manufacturer sticker inside the helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in white carbon, neon yellow and white/pink and white/orange color combinations. The helmets have a removable black visor, black straps and a black buckle. Ventura is written on the front of the helmet visor and on the left and right sides of the helmet. A factory production sticker is also located inside the helmet with a product code beginning with S-166 followed by the month/year of production (from October 2017 through January 2023).

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Cycle Force for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, complete the form at www.bikeaidonline.com/recall-ventura-sport-helmet, email photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to bikeaid@cyclefg.com to prove destruction, and then dispose of the recalled helmet. Cycle Force is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Home Depot, JCPenney, Kohls, Play It Again Sports, and independent sports and bicycle stores nationwide and online at InGearOutfitters.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com from October 2017 through January 2023 for about $40.
Importer(s):

Messingschlager USA LLC, dba Cycle Force, of Ames, Iowa

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-759

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Ventura helmet model number 731434 in white carbon
Cycle Force Recalls Adult Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirement of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Bicycle stem for road bicycles
Shimano Recalls PRO Vibe Alloy Stems for Road Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The recalled bicycle stems can crack and break while in use and cause the rider to lose control, posing a risk of injury to the user in a crash.

Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4
Polaris Recalls RZR Pro XP and Turbo R Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

A fuel leak can occur at the fuel pump assembly joint on the fuel tank in close proximity to a hot surface, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Peloton Bike Model PL01
Peloton Recalls Two Million Exercise Bikes Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

Recalled Advent 4F, Advent 4FL, Advent 6 and Advent 6L Golf Carts
Advanced EV Recalls Advent 4 and 6 Passenger Golf Carts Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The golf cart’s front seat can become loose due to missing rubber grommets, posing fall and injury hazards to operators and/or passengers.

Recalled Ski-Doo MY2021 Backcountry 850 E-TEC
Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Expands Recall of Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fuel injector hose retainer screw can loosen and cause a fuel leak, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product