Cycle Force Recalls Adult Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves Ventura Safety Adult Bike Helmets in size Medium (M), fitting a head circumference of about 21¼ to 22¾ inches, with model numbers 731434, 731436, 733192 or 733194. The model numbers are located on a manufacturer sticker inside the helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in white carbon, neon yellow and white/pink and white/orange color combinations. The helmets have a removable black visor, black straps and a black buckle. Ventura is written on the front of the helmet visor and on the left and right sides of the helmet. A factory production sticker is also located inside the helmet with a product code beginning with S-166 followed by the month/year of production (from October 2017 through January 2023).