Cycle Force Recalls Adult Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirement of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 1,750
Cycle Force toll-free at 877-245-3243 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at bikeaid@cyclefg.com or online at www.bikeaidonline.com/recall-ventura-sport-helmet or www.bikeaidonline.com and click on “RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Ventura Safety Adult Bike Helmets in size Medium (M), fitting a head circumference of about 21¼ to 22¾ inches, with model numbers 731434, 731436, 733192 or 733194. The model numbers are located on a manufacturer sticker inside the helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in white carbon, neon yellow and white/pink and white/orange color combinations. The helmets have a removable black visor, black straps and a black buckle. Ventura is written on the front of the helmet visor and on the left and right sides of the helmet. A factory production sticker is also located inside the helmet with a product code beginning with S-166 followed by the month/year of production (from October 2017 through January 2023).
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Cycle Force for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, complete the form at www.bikeaidonline.com/recall-ventura-sport-helmet, email photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to bikeaid@cyclefg.com to prove destruction, and then dispose of the recalled helmet. Cycle Force is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Messingschlager USA LLC, dba Cycle Force, of Ames, Iowa
