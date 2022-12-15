 Skip to main content

Crate And Barrel Recalls Thornhill Baby Cribs Due to Fall and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Crate and Barrel Thornhill Dark Brown and Natural Baby Crib
Name of Product:
Thornhill Dark Brown and Natural Baby Cribs
Hazard:

The mattress support pins can become loose or not fit properly causing the mattress to fall, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
December 15, 2022
Units:

About 280 (In addition, about 5 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Crate and Barrel at 800-967-6696 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, or text Crate and Barrel at 312-779-1979, or online at www.crateandbarrel.com/customer-service/product-recalls or www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Thornhill Dark Brown and Natural Baby Cribs. The cribs have a dark brown wash finish and gold-capped feet. The crib’s model number is 304-903 and is located on the mattress support board.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund or free replacement. Crate and Barrel is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of incidents of the mattress support pins not fitting correctly or falling out of the crib. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online only at www.crateandbarrel.com from September 2021 through October 2022 for about $1,000.
Importer(s):

Euromarket Designs, Inc. d.b.a. Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Illinois

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
23-717
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Cream
Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Creams Recalled Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com; Risk of Poisoning; Imported by Liu Xianli

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The tattoo numbing cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they ingest it.

Recalled Crate and Barrel Thornhill Dark Brown and Natural Baby Crib
Crate And Barrel Recalls Thornhill Baby Cribs Due to Fall and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

The mattress support pins can become loose or not fit properly causing the mattress to fall, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek
HABA USA Recalls Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek Activity Toys Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards (Recall Alert)

The seam on the activity toy’s house can open, allowing a young child access to the toy’s filling, posing choking and ingestion hazards if placed in the mouth.

Recalled Cloud Island™ 4-Piece Plush Toy Set
Target Recalls Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets Due to Choking Hazard

The tires on the toy vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sippy Cup
Green Sprouts Recalls Toddler’s Stainless Steel Bottles and Cups Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Bentex Jersey Leggings Set
Bentex Recalls Children’s Clothing Sets Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard

The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product