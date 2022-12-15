Crate And Barrel Recalls Thornhill Baby Cribs Due to Fall and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

The mattress support pins can become loose or not fit properly causing the mattress to fall, posing a fall hazard.
About 280 (In addition, about 5 were sold in Canada)
Crate and Barrel at 800-967-6696 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, or text Crate and Barrel at 312-779-1979, or online at www.crateandbarrel.com/customer-service/product-recalls or www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Thornhill Dark Brown and Natural Baby Cribs. The cribs have a dark brown wash finish and gold-capped feet. The crib’s model number is 304-903 and is located on the mattress support board.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund or free replacement. Crate and Barrel is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received six reports of incidents of the mattress support pins not fitting correctly or falling out of the crib. No injuries have been reported.
Euromarket Designs, Inc. d.b.a. Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Illinois
