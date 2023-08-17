 Skip to main content

Costco Recalls Ubio Labs Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard; Caught Fire on Commercial Flight (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Ubio Labs power banks
Hazard:

The recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 17, 2023
Units:

About 350,000

Consumer Contact

Costco at 800-774-2678 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Saturday through Sunday, by live chat at https://customerservice.costco.com/ from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Saturday through Sunday, or online at https://www.costco.com/recalls.html or www.costco.com and click on Recalls & Product Notices at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ubio Labs power banks, sold in either a pack of one or a pack of two. The recalled power banks are black and have the model number PWB1071 printed on the back.  The Costco item number is printed on the package. The item number for the single pack is 1314518, and the item number for the two-pack is 1265470.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Costco for a full refund. Ubio Labs is no longer in operation. Costco has contacted all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Costco has received three reports of fire, including one report of fire on a commercial flight resulting in four reports of smoke inhalation and one report of a minor burn injury to passengers.

Sold At:
Costco stores nationwide and online at www.costco.com from March 2019 through December 2020 for the 1-pack for about $32 and from September 2018 through December 2020 for the 2-pack for about $40.
Importer(s):

Ubio Labs, Inc., of Mercer Island, Washington (ceased operations)

Retailer:

Costco Wholesale Corp., of Issaquah, Washington

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-783

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

