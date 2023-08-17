Costco Recalls Ubio Labs Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard; Caught Fire on Commercial Flight (Recall Alert)

The recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.
About 350,000
Recall Details
This recall involves Ubio Labs power banks, sold in either a pack of one or a pack of two. The recalled power banks are black and have the model number PWB1071 printed on the back. The Costco item number is printed on the package. The item number for the single pack is 1314518, and the item number for the two-pack is 1265470.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Costco for a full refund. Ubio Labs is no longer in operation. Costco has contacted all known purchasers directly.
Costco has received three reports of fire, including one report of fire on a commercial flight resulting in four reports of smoke inhalation and one report of a minor burn injury to passengers.
Ubio Labs, Inc., of Mercer Island, Washington (ceased operations)
Costco Wholesale Corp., of Issaquah, Washington
