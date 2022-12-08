Cordless Window Shades Battery Packs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Ningbo Dooya Mechanic & Electronic Technology Co.

The battery packs can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 56,000 (In addition, about 1,450 were sold in Canada)
Ningbo Dooya Mechanic and Electronic toll-free at 888-943-2391 from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.battery-recall.com to register and for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves external lithium-ion battery packs used to power cordless window blinds. The recalled battery packs are white and are approximately 10.5 inches long by approximately 1 inch in diameter. The recalled battery packs weigh about 10 ounces. The recalled battery packs have numerical codes on the white label on the side of the product. The following models and production lots are included in the recall. The model and production lots are printed on the battery.
|
Retailer/Brands
|
Model Name
|
Marks on Label for Affected Batch
|
3 Day Blinds
Alta
|
|
"2550mAh" with no PO#
|
Budget Blinds
Blinds.com
Blinds to Go
The Shade Store
Other Brands May Be Affected. Please check your product label
|
|
"2550mAh"
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs and contact the U.S. service center of Ningbo Dooya Mechanic and Electronic to obtain a free replacement battery pack. Consumers will be provided with free return shipping boxes for the recalled batteries.
The firm has received five reports of the batteries overheating in consumer homes, one report of a battery overheating in a commercial factory, and one report of a fire in a commercial warehouse. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.