 Skip to main content

Cordless Window Shades Battery Packs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Ningbo Dooya Mechanic & Electronic Technology Co.

  • Recalled Battery Lithium-Ion Pack
  • Label of Recalled Battery Pack PN 6220300
  • Label of Recalled Battery Pack MT03-0305-069003 & MTBPCKR-28
Name of Product:
Cordless Window Shades Battery Packs
Hazard:

The battery packs can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 08, 2022
Units:

About 56,000 (In addition, about 1,450 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Ningbo Dooya Mechanic and Electronic toll-free at 888-943-2391 from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.battery-recall.com to register and for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves external lithium-ion battery packs used to power cordless window blinds. The recalled battery packs are white and are approximately 10.5 inches long by approximately 1 inch in diameter. The recalled battery packs weigh about 10 ounces.  The recalled battery packs have numerical codes on the white label on the side of the product. The following models and production lots are included in the recall. The model and production lots are printed on the battery.

 

 

 

 

 

Retailer/Brands

Model Name

Marks on Label for Affected Batch

3 Day Blinds

Alta

 

 

 

 

 

PN 62203000

 

"2550mAh" with no PO#
&
"2550mAh" with PO# Range: 231866, 223081, 225204, 226910, 4200007528, 4200007887, 4200007888

Budget Blinds

Blinds.com

Blinds to Go

The Shade Store

Other Brands May Be Affected. Please check your product label

 

 

 

MT03-0305-069003 

"2550mAh"
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs and contact the U.S. service center of Ningbo Dooya Mechanic and Electronic to obtain a free replacement battery pack. Consumers will be provided with free return shipping boxes for the recalled batteries.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the batteries overheating in consumer homes, one report of a battery overheating in a commercial factory, and one report of a fire in a commercial warehouse. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
3 Day Blinds, Budget Blinds, Blinds to Go, The Shade Store and other window treatment stores and online at Blinds.com from March 2021 through March 2022 for between $100 and $400.
Manufacturer(s):
Dooya Mechanic &amp; Electronic Tech Co., of Ningbo, China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-057
