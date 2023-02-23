 Skip to main content

Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Brand High Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs Model 164HIGHCBK – Black (assembled)
  • Recalled Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs Model 164HIGHCKDBK - Black (ready-to-assemble)
  • Recalled Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs Model 164HIGHCMO – Mahogany (assembled)
  • Recalled Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs Model 164HIGHCKDMO – Mahogany (ready-to-assemble)
  • Recalled Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs Model 164HIGHCNAT – Natural (assembled)
  • Recalled Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs Model 164HIGHCHKDNT – Natural (ready-to-assemble)
  • Recalled Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs Model 164HIGHCWN – Walnut (assembled)
  • Recalled Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs 164HIGHCKDWN – Walnut (read-to-assemble)
  • Made in China Under Seat Label
  • Made in China Warning Label
  • Model numbers printed on the underside of the seat bottom
Name of Product:
Lancaster Table & Seating brand High Chairs
Hazard:

The high chairs can break, posing a fall hazard to children. 

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
February 23, 2023
Units:

About 22,400 (In addition, about 52 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Clark Associates at 800-285-8172 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at highchairs@lancastertableandseating.com, online via direct link at www.lancastertableandseating.com/recall  or at https://www.therestaurantstore.com or https://www.webstaurantstore.com and click on Safety Recall located on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Lancaster Table & Seating brand high chairs. The high chairs have black, mahogany, natural or walnut finishes and were sold in either assembled or ready-to-assemble form.  Only high chairs manufactured in China are affected.  “Made in China” or “made in ____” is printed on the warning label found on the front of the seatback and on the product label found on the underside of the seat bottom.  The model number is printed in the label on the underside of the seat bottom.
 

Assembled Ready to Assemble
164HIGHCBK 164HIGHCKDBK
164HIGHCMO 164HIGHCKDMO
164HIGHCNAT 164HIGHCKDNT
164HIGHCWN 164HIGHCWN

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and return them to any of the Restaurant Store locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware or Maryland or contact Clark Associates for a free replacement or refund in the form of a store credit and instructions on how to properly discard the product. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo of the dismantled or destroyed product and dispose of it.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of high chairs breaking while in use and children falling.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
The Restaurant Store and online at www.therestaurantstore.com and www.webstaurantstore.com from January 2022 through September 2022 for between $43 and $65.
Importer(s):

Clark Core Services, LLC, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, d/b/a Clark Associates

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-134
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs Model 164HIGHCBK – Black (assembled)
Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Brand High Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The high chairs can break, posing a fall hazard to children. 

Recalled Mickey Mouse Figurine
Kids Preferred Recalls “My First” Disney-Character Figurines Due to Choking Hazard

The arms or legs on the figurines can detach, posing a small part choking hazard to children.

Recalled Betsy & Lace Nightgown - Red
Betsy & Lace Recalls Children’s Nightgowns Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled “Black Bears” pajamas
Hatley USA Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard and Children’s Headbands Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children; and the children’s headbands contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Oaks Apparel Company Children’s Nightgown in “Very Merry”
Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by The Oaks Apparel Company

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled WeeSprout baby sleep sack (Blue Dusk)
WeeSprout Recalls Baby Sleep Sacks Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The zipper can detach from the sleep sack, posing a choking hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product