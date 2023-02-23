Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Brand High Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The high chairs can break, posing a fall hazard to children.
About 22,400 (In addition, about 52 were sold in Canada)
Clark Associates at 800-285-8172 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at highchairs@lancastertableandseating.com, online via direct link at www.lancastertableandseating.com/recall or at https://www.therestaurantstore.com or https://www.webstaurantstore.com and click on Safety Recall located on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lancaster Table & Seating brand high chairs. The high chairs have black, mahogany, natural or walnut finishes and were sold in either assembled or ready-to-assemble form. Only high chairs manufactured in China are affected. “Made in China” or “made in ____” is printed on the warning label found on the front of the seatback and on the product label found on the underside of the seat bottom. The model number is printed in the label on the underside of the seat bottom.
|Assembled
|Ready to Assemble
|164HIGHCBK
|164HIGHCKDBK
|164HIGHCMO
|164HIGHCKDMO
|164HIGHCNAT
|164HIGHCKDNT
|164HIGHCWN
|164HIGHCWN
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and return them to any of the Restaurant Store locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware or Maryland or contact Clark Associates for a free replacement or refund in the form of a store credit and instructions on how to properly discard the product. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo of the dismantled or destroyed product and dispose of it.
The firm has received three reports of high chairs breaking while in use and children falling. No injuries have been reported.
Clark Core Services, LLC, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, d/b/a Clark Associates
