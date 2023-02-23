Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Brand High Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Lancaster Table & Seating brand high chairs. The high chairs have black, mahogany, natural or walnut finishes and were sold in either assembled or ready-to-assemble form. Only high chairs manufactured in China are affected. “Made in China” or “made in ____” is printed on the warning label found on the front of the seatback and on the product label found on the underside of the seat bottom. The model number is printed in the label on the underside of the seat bottom.

